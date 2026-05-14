World’s Highest Railway Station: A ‘Death Zone’ at 5,068m where passengers are barred from platform; Not India’s Ghum Station
Highest Railway Station In The World: Railways is one of those transport mediums that connects even difficult terrains. Be it mountains, tunnels or underwater, the railways can traverse through all kinds of geographies. While there are many railway stations located in mountains or hilly areas, only some of them have high-altitude locations that make them stand out. When it comes to the world’s highest railway stations, people often mistake it for India’s Ghum Station, but that’s not correct. The world’s highest railway station is Tibet’s Tanggula Railway Station, located at a height of 16,627 feet and holds Guinness World Records for this.
1. Marvel of modern engineering
Perched at a staggering 5,068 meters above sea level, Tanggula Railway Station in Tibet is a marvel of modern engineering. It is a high-altitude facility where the air is 40% thinner than at sea level. To survive at such a height, the railway station deploys specialised technology. It is part of the Qinghai–Tibet Railway.
2. Surpassing the ‘Summit’ Myth
The first thing every visitor notices is the iconic stone marker at the Tanggula Railway Station. At over 5,000 meters, Tanggula sits higher than the summit of Mont Blanc and nearly every peak in the Rockies. Many travellers mistakenly believe India’s Ghum Station holds the record for the world’s highest railway station. While Ghum is a beautiful UNESCO World Heritage site, it sits at a modest 2,258 meters. Tanggula is more than double that height.
3. Engineering for the ‘Death Zone’
Due to the low oxygen saturation and rocky base, the railway station is often called the ‘Death Zone’ of rail travel. Building a station on permafrost requires more than just concrete. To prevent the tracks from shifting as the ground thaws and freezes, engineers installed a complex system of ammonia-based cooling rods in the soil. These ‘passive refrigerators’ keep the ground frozen year-round, ensuring the station remains stable even as global temperatures rise.
4. The ‘Aeroplane on Rails’
Passengers don’t find open windows in the trains. The trains that service Tanggula are pressurised and equipped with two types of oxygen systems: a central distribution system for the cabins and individual ports for passengers who feel the onset of altitude sickness. The station’s waiting rooms are similarly oxygen-enriched, providing a vital safety net for those making the brief stop.
5. The Geladandong View
From the platform, the horizon is dominated by Geladandong Peak, the source of the Yangtze River. The station was specifically located at this point to offer a panoramic view of the Tanggula Mountains.
5. A Lifeline for the Tibetan Antelope
When the railway was built, designers included 33 animal passages near the Tanggula pass to allow the endangered Tibetan Antelope to continue their ancient migration patterns without being blocked by the tracks.
6. The Shortest Stop on the Longest Journey
Despite its fame, most passengers never actually set foot on the platform. To prevent severe altitude sickness, trains usually stop for only a few minutes for photography. It is a ‘look-but-don't-touch’ experience where the glass of the train window acts as a protective shield between the traveller and the harshest, highest railway environment on Earth.
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