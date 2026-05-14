World’s Highest Railway Station: A ‘Death Zone’ at 5,068m where passengers are barred from platform; Not India’s Ghum Station

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Highest Railway Station In The World: Railways is one of those transport mediums that connects even difficult terrains. Be it mountains, tunnels or underwater, the railways can traverse through all kinds of geographies. While there are many railway stations located in mountains or hilly areas, only some of them have high-altitude locations that make them stand out. When it comes to the world’s highest railway stations, people often mistake it for India’s Ghum Station, but that’s not correct. The world’s highest railway station is Tibet’s Tanggula Railway Station, located at a height of 16,627 feet and holds Guinness World Records for this.