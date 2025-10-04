World’s Largest Airport: Can House Thousands Of Football Ground, 776 Sqkm In Area, Has Luxurious Lounges, Restaurant; Not located in US, UK, China But …
Flyaways Airport plays a vital role in modern commuting. The world’s largest airports, spanning vast areas, support extensive terminals, runways, and logistics, making them crucial to global aviation. Here is the top 10 largest airports, highlighting their significance in connecting people and facilitating international transportation.
King Fahd International Airport (DMM), Saudi Arabia
Located in Dammam, King Fahd International Airport is the largest airport in the world by area, with 776 square kilometres. This airport is a hub of both domestic and international flights and facilitates millions of passengers every year.
Located 31 km (19 miles) northwest of Dammam, Saudi Arabia, King Fahd International Airport opened on November 28, 1999, and has been operated by the Dammam Airports Company (DACO) since 2017.
Airport Facilities
King Fahd International Airport offers passengers comfort with facilities like one of the largest airport mosques, a luxurious CIP lounge, duty-free shops, and diverse restaurants and cafes.
Denver International Airport (DEN), United States
Denver International Airport, the US’s second-largest at 135 sq km, features a unique peaked roof and serves major North American flights.
Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), United States
Covering 69.6 square kilometers, this airport is a major American Airlines hub, strategically situated between Dallas and Fort Worth, enabling extensive domestic and international flight connections. (Representative Image: Pixabay)
