World’s Largest Bee: 1.5 Inches Long, Called 'Flying Bulldog' But Faces A Quiet Fight For Survival
World's Largest Bee: Wallace’s Giant Bee, the largest bee species on Earth, lives quietly in a small part of eastern Indonesia. Known for its massive size and rare sightings, the insect has fascinated scientists for over a century. Once feared extinct, its rediscovery has renewed attention on a species that survives in isolation and remains vulnerable to habitat loss and human interference.
Flying Bulldog
Nicknamed the “flying bulldog,” Wallace’s Giant Bee stands out because of its sheer size. Female bees grow up to 1.5 inches long, nearly four times the size of a common honeybee, with a wingspan stretching over 2.5 inches. Its large jaws, dark armoured body and loud buzz give it a striking, almost intimidating appearance unlike any other bee. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Rediscovery and Conservation
In 2019, scientists confirmed the bee’s survival after documenting a live female during a targeted expedition. The discovery brought global attention, especially after reports of specimens being sold illegally online. While the species still exists, sightings remain rare, highlighting the need for habitat protection and stronger conservation efforts to ensure the world’s largest bee does not disappear again. (Image: Freepik)
Rare Species
For decades, Wallace’s Giant Bee was known mostly from museum specimens collected in the 19th century by naturalist Alfred Russel Wallace. With no confirmed sightings for years, scientists feared the species might have disappeared. Its absence from records made it one of the most mysterious insects in the world. (Image: Freepik)
Home Of The Giant Bee
The bee is found only in the North Moluccas of Indonesia, particularly on islands such as Bacan. It lives in lowland tropical forests, often near areas altered by farming or logging. Because its range is extremely limited, even small environmental changes can threaten its survival. Unlike common bees, it cannot easily relocate to new regions. (Image: Freepik)
Solitary Life Without Hives
Unlike honeybees, Wallace’s Giant Bee is solitary and does not form colonies. Each female lives and nests alone, making sightings rare. Its low population density and quiet behaviour make it difficult for researchers to track, even though it is physically large. (Image: Freepik)
An Unusual Nesting Strategy
The bee builds its nest inside active termite mounds found high in trees. Using its powerful jaws, the female gathers tree resin and wood to line the nest cavity. This unique relationship depends on healthy forests, resin-producing trees and termite populations. Any disruption to this balance reduces nesting opportunities. (Image: Freepik)
