World’s largest cricket stadium: Inside IND vs NZ t20 world cup 2026 final venue with 1,32,000 seats, 63 acre campus, 13,000 vehicle parking, huge food court

IND vs NZ t20 world cup 2026 final: The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, is the world’s largest cricket stadium and a major landmark for the sport. Built on around 63 acres in the Motera area, the stadium has a seating capacity of about 1,32,000 spectators, making it the biggest cricket venue globally. It regularly hosts major international matches, including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Final between the India national cricket team and the New Zealand national cricket team.

The stadium also has massive parking facilities, with space for around 3,000 cars and nearly 10,000 two-wheelers. Its modern circular design ensures clear views of the field from every seat. The venue includes 76 corporate boxes, large food courts, practice pitches, and modern training facilities, offering a world-class experience for both players and fans.