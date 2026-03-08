Advertisement
World's largest cricket stadium: Inside IND vs NZ t20 world cup 2026 final venue with 1,32,000 seats, 63 acre campus, 13,000 vehicle parking, huge food court
World’s largest cricket stadium: Inside IND vs NZ t20 world cup 2026 final venue with 1,32,000 seats, 63 acre campus, 13,000 vehicle parking, huge food court

IND vs NZ t20 world cup 2026 final: The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, is the world’s largest cricket stadium and a major landmark for the sport. Built on around 63 acres in the Motera area, the stadium has a seating capacity of about 1,32,000 spectators, making it the biggest cricket venue globally. It regularly hosts major international matches, including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Final between the India national cricket team and the New Zealand national cricket team.

The stadium also has massive parking facilities, with space for around 3,000 cars and nearly 10,000 two-wheelers. Its modern circular design ensures clear views of the field from every seat. The venue includes 76 corporate boxes, large food courts, practice pitches, and modern training facilities, offering a world-class experience for both players and fans.

Updated:Mar 08, 2026, 01:14 PM IST
World’s Largest Cricket Stadium

1/8
World’s Largest Cricket Stadium

The world’s largest cricket stadium is Narendra Modi Stadium, located in Ahmedabad, India. It hosts major international matches such as the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final, IPL games, and global tournaments, attracting huge crowds of cricket fans from India and around the world. (Image credit: gujaratcricketassociation)

Seating capacity

2/8
ind vs nz t20 world cup 2026 final

Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium has a seating capacity of about 1,32,000 spectators, making it the biggest cricket venue globally. Its circular-shaped design allows fans from every section to enjoy a clear and unobstructed view of the cricket field. (Image credit: gujaratcricketassociation)

Huge land area

3/8
ind vs nz t20 world cup 2026 final

The stadium complex is built on around 63 acres of land in the Motera area. The vast campus includes the main ground, practice areas, parking spaces, spectator stands, and several modern sports facilities. (Image credit: gujaratcricketassociation)

Vehicle parking space

4/8
ind vs nz t20 world cup 2026 final

To manage huge crowds during big matches, the stadium has massive parking facilities. It can accommodate around 3,000 cars and nearly 10,000 two-wheelers. (Image credit: Representative/freepik)

Design and structure

5/8
ind vs nz t20 world cup 2026 final

The stadium has a modern two-tier seating facility with a three-tier pavilion. Y-shaped columns support the structure, allowing fans to watch the match without pillars blocking their view of the field. (Image credit: X)

Premium boxes and facilities

6/8
ind vs nz t20 world cup 2026 final

The venue features 76 corporate boxes, each accommodating about 25 guests. It also includes VIP lounges, media centres, dressing rooms, food courts, and hospitality areas for players, officials, and spectators. (Image credit: Representative/freepik)

Practice and sports facilities

7/8
ind vs nz t20 world cup 2026 final

Apart from the main ground, the stadium has 11 centre pitches, indoor practice areas, and outdoor training facilities. These allow teams to practise and prepare for matches in world-class cricketing conditions. (Image credit: Representative/freepik)

A global cricket landmark

8/8
ind vs nz t20 world cup 2026 final

With its massive capacity, modern infrastructure, and huge parking facilities, Narendra Modi Stadium has become a global landmark for cricket and regularly hosts high-profile international tournaments and major finals. (Image credit: gujaratcricketassociation)

World's largest cricket stadiumIND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 FinalICC T20 World Cup finalnarendra modi cricket stadium
