World’s largest defence spenders 2025-26: USA leads despite dip; See where India stands in $2.9 trillion arms race
Largest Defence Spenders in the World 2025: India is not longer only an importer of the defence products. Its defence exports has reached a record high of Rs 38,424 crore during FY 2025–26. However, it remains one of the largest importers in the world. As global military spending hits an all-time high of $2,887 billion, the geopolitical landscape is shifting toward rapid rearmament. For India, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) 2025 figures represent more than just numbers. They reflect a strategic response to a volatile neighborhood and a push for 'Atmanirbhar' in defence. Check out the world's top five defence spenders:
1. India’s Strategic Surge: Balancing Modernization with Borders
India remains the world’s 5th largest spender, with a 2025 budget of $92.1 billion. This 8.9% increase isn't just about procurement; it’s about the high-altitude infrastructure along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). This also includes the integration of AI-driven surveillance. While India’s spending is rising, the 'Military Burden' remains a stable 2.4% of GDP, showcasing a managed economic approach compared to its neighbours like Pakistan or China. (Data Source: SIPRI 2025/26 Database)
2. China’s Steady Climb: The 30-Year Expansion
China’s military expenditure rose by 7.4% to $336 billion, marking three decades of uninterrupted growth. Beijing is funneling record amounts into its "Blue Water Navy" and hypersonic missile programs. The fact is that China now accounts for half of all military spending in the Asia-Pacific region, creating a massive regional disparity. (Data Source: SIPRI 2025/26 Database)
3. Russia’s War Economy: The 7.5% Burden
At $190 billion, Russia’s spending grew by 5.9%, but the real story is the 'Military Burden'. Defence now consumes 7.5% of Russia’s total GDP, the highest level since the collapse of the Soviet Union. This shift toward a total war economy has global ripple effects, particularly for India. As Moscow prioritizes domestic requirements over international export orders for S-400 spares and Sukhoi components, India's wait for certain weapons may get prolonged. (Data Source: SIPRI 2025/26 Database)
4. Germany’s Historic Pivot: The 2% NATO Milestone
In a move that redefined European security in 2025, Germany saw a massive 24% jump in spending to $114 billion. This is the first time since 1990 that Berlin has consistently met the NATO 2% GDP target. Notably, India has recently signed a Rs 90,000 crore deal with Germany that includes submarine building as well. (Data Source: SIPRI 2025/26 Database)
5. The United States: A Temporary Dip in a Tech-First Era
The US continues to lead the pack at $954 billion, despite a technical 7.5% decrease in the 2025 report. This "dip" was largely due to domestic legislative pauses in aid packages, but the underlying trend is a pivot toward the Indo-Pacific. (Data Source: SIPRI 2025/26 Database)
6. The Opportunity Cost: Guns vs. Growth
While rising defence spending highlights a widening 'investment gap' in social infrastructure. As global military spending rose by 2.9% in 2025, budget allocations for climate resilience, public health, and education in many developing nations struggled to keep pace. For a country like India, the challenge lies in maintaining a formidable deterrent in a challenging neighborhood while ensuring overall development including health, education and social welfare. While security is essential, it should not come at the hurt the prosperity and well-being of the citizens those borders protect.
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