World’s largest defence spenders 2025-26: USA leads despite dip; See where India stands in $2.9 trillion arms race

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Largest Defence Spenders in the World 2025: India is not longer only an importer of the defence products. Its defence exports has reached a record high of Rs 38,424 crore during FY 2025–26. However, it remains one of the largest importers in the world. As global military spending hits an all-time high of $2,887 billion, the geopolitical landscape is shifting toward rapid rearmament. For India, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) 2025 figures represent more than just numbers. They reflect a strategic response to a volatile neighborhood and a push for 'Atmanirbhar' in defence. Check out the world's top five defence spenders: