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NewsPhotosWorld’s largest man-made island: 970 sq km in area, 400,000 people live here; Not in Dubai, China or US
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World’s largest man-made island: 970 sq km in area, 400,000 people live here; Not in Dubai, China or US

World’s largest artificial Island: Did you know the world’s largest man-made island is not in Dubai or China? Flevopolder in the Netherlands covers 970 sq km and is home to over 400,000 people. Built between 1919 and 1986 under the Zuiderzee Project, it was created by draining seawater using dams and pumps. Located near Amsterdam, it shows how the Dutch turned water into land to solve flooding and create space. 

Updated:May 04, 2026, 02:57 PM IST
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World’s largest artificial island

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World’s largest artificial island

The world's largest man-made island is not in Dubai or China. It is Flevopolder in the Netherlands – a 374.5-square-mile (970 square kilometre) landmass built entirely by human hands over six decades. It is so big that over 400,000 people live there today. It also holds a Guinness World Record for the “world’s largest artificial island.” (Image credit: ChatGPT)

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Where exactly is it?

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World’s largest artificial island

Flevopolder is in Flevoland province in the central Netherlands, roughly 30 kilometres east of Amsterdam. It is completely surrounded by three freshwater lakes — Gooimeer, Ketelmeer, and Veluwemeer — which is exactly what makes it officially qualify as an island. (Image credit: gemini)

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The ambition behind it

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World’s largest artificial island

In 1919, the Netherlands launched the Zuiderzee Project — one of history's boldest engineering plans. The goal was simple but massive: drain parts of the North Sea inlet, reclaim the land, and turn open water into farmable, liveable ground. It took 67 years to finish. (Representative image: freepik)

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A giant dam was built first

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World’s largest artificial island

Before any land could rise, engineers built the Afsluitdijk — a 32-kilometre dam completed in 1932. It sealed off the Zuiderzee sea inlet and turned salt seawater into a freshwater lake called IJsselmeer. This one dam made everything else possible. (Representative image: freepik)

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Billions of litres of water pumped out

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World’s largest artificial island

Workers pumped out billions of litres of water using windmills and electric pumping stations. The Eastern Flevopolder emerged from the water in 1957. The Southern Flevopolder followed in 1968. Together, they formed the single landmass we call Flevopolder today. (Representative image: freepik)

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Birth of a new province

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World’s largest artificial island

On January 1, 1986, Flevoland officially became the Netherlands' 12th and youngest province – essentially a province built from scratch on the former seabed. Today, it includes the cities of Lelystad and Almere and supports a growing population of over 400,000 people. (Representative image: freepik)

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The Dutch model

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World’s largest artificial island

Flevopolder is not just a history lesson; it is a live blueprint. As rising sea levels threaten coastal cities globally, the Dutch model of building land from water is being studied by countries from Bangladesh to the Maldives. The sea was the problem — they made it the solution. (Representative image: freepik)

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