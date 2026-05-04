World’s largest man-made island: 970 sq km in area, 400,000 people live here; Not in Dubai, China or US

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World’s largest artificial Island: Did you know the world’s largest man-made island is not in Dubai or China? Flevopolder in the Netherlands covers 970 sq km and is home to over 400,000 people. Built between 1919 and 1986 under the Zuiderzee Project, it was created by draining seawater using dams and pumps. Located near Amsterdam, it shows how the Dutch turned water into land to solve flooding and create space.