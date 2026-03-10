Advertisement
World's largest missile manufacturer revealed — It's Not the US, China, Iran or North Korea
World's largest missile manufacturer revealed — It's Not the US, China, Iran or North Korea

World's highest missile producer in 2026: The world is witnessing wars not only in the Middle East but also in Europe. While the Russia-Ukraine war has been going on for around five years. The Hamas-Israel war, the US-Iran war and the Russia-Ukraine war have shown missiles and drones dominating the airspaces. Iran and Hamas have shown the capability of firing barrages of missiles even with minimum facility. There are only a few nations that possess the capability to hit any place in the world. These include Russia, China, the United States, Britain and France.

Updated:Mar 10, 2026, 09:17 PM IST
ICBM, Nuclear Capable Missiles

ICBM, Nuclear Capable Missiles

With missiles ruling the skies during conflict, nations are increasingly focusing on increasing their production. When it comes to missiles, North Korea often grabs headlines and attention. However, it’s still behind countries like the United States or China. India is also among the nations that possess ICBMs or nuclear-capable missiles. You may be surprised to know that it’s not the largest producer of missiles despite being the world’s second-largest arms importer. 

World's Largest Missile Producer

World's Largest Missile Producer

When it comes to missile tech and production, India’s ally Russia holds the top position. Russia boasts of the largest Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) force and the most advanced hypersonic technology, including the RS-28 Sarmat. 

Leader In Nuclear Warheads

Leader In Nuclear Warheads

Russia is also the leader in nuclear warheads, with over 5,500 missiles capable of carrying nukes. Russia’s missile stocks include strategic nuclear missiles, cruise missiles, and tactical battlefield systems.

United States of America

United States of America

Russia is followed closely by the USA. The USA is one of the world’s most advanced missile producers with systems such as the Patriot missile system, the Tomahawk cruise missile, and Minuteman III ICBMs. It’s estimated inventory is around 3,000 missiles (varies by classification) and includes a large number of cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and air-launched weapons. The numbers could go up to 5,000 as per some reports.

China in the Elite Club

China in the Elite Club

Then comes China with its rapidly expanding missile production. It produces systems like DF-21 missile, DF-26 missile, and DF-17 hypersonic missile. It has one of the largest missile inventories in the world with stocks of around 4,000 missiles.

India, France, Iran in Top 10

India, France, Iran in Top 10

Notably, countries like India, France, Iran, and North Korea are among the top 10 nations with thousands of missiles with different ranges. Key Indian missile systems include the Agni missile, the BrahMos missile, and the Akash missile system. France produces advanced systems like the Meteor missile, SCALP missile, and M51 missile.

