World’s largest oil-producing country - Not Russia, Venezuela, Saudi, Qatar or Iran

The US-Iran war has fuelled a global oil crisis, with crude surging to $110 per barrel and now trading around $100 per barrel. What is interesting is that America’s announcement for Russian oil waiver for India has failed to keep the prices in check. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz is taking a toll on not just crude oil prices but also on LNG and LPG, specially in Asian nations like India, Pakistan and Nepal. America’s recent action in Venezuela had also drawn its connection to crude production. But do you know which country in the world is the largest producer of oil?