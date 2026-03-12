World’s largest oil-producing country - Not Russia, Venezuela, Saudi, Qatar or Iran
The US-Iran war has fuelled a global oil crisis, with crude surging to $110 per barrel and now trading around $100 per barrel. What is interesting is that America’s announcement for Russian oil waiver for India has failed to keep the prices in check. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz is taking a toll on not just crude oil prices but also on LNG and LPG, specially in Asian nations like India, Pakistan and Nepal. America’s recent action in Venezuela had also drawn its connection to crude production. But do you know which country in the world is the largest producer of oil?
Russia's Massive Export To India, China
So, most of you will be thinking that when it comes to oil, it’s either Saudi Arabia or Qatar or Kuwait or maybe Venezuela or Russia. In fact, Russia’s massive oil export to India and China has created an illusion that it’s the largest producer of crude. But that’s not so.
America Leads Oil Production
Of the countries producing oil, the United States remains the world’s leading player due to shale production in the Permian Basin. The United States generates about 20.1 million barrels of oil per day, accounting for roughly 20.8% of global production.
Saudi Arabia Takes 2nd Spot
Saudi Arabia, with its massive oil facilities, takes the second spot. Saudi Arabia produces around 10.8–10.9 million barrels per day and thus is the dominant player within the OPEC alliance.
Russia Third Globally
Russia is the third-largest producer or crude oil, with roughly 10.7–10.8 million barrels per day, mainly from fields in Siberia and other major oil regions.
Canada in Top 5
Canada holds the fourth position, producing about 5.8–5.9 million barrels per day, largely from its oil sands operations in Alberta.
Iran Ranks 5th
Iran ranks fifth globally, with production of approximately 5.0–5.1 million barrels per day while Iraq ranks as the sixth-largest producer, generating around 4.3–4.4 million barrels of oil per day.
