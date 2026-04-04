World’s largest rail networks: This country is on 1st place with over 2.9 lakh km of railway tracks; Check where India ranks
World’s largest rail networks: Rail networks play a key role in connecting people, goods, and economies across countries. Some nations have built massive railway systems that rank among the largest in the world, reflecting their infrastructure strength and transport needs. The United States leads the list with over 290,000 km of tracks, mainly used for freight transport. China follows with more than 153,000 km, known for its high-speed bullet trains. Russia ranks third with around 85,000 km, including the Trans-Siberian Railway.
India stands fourth with about 68,000 km and one of the busiest passenger systems globally. Canada, Germany, and Australia also come in this list, with networks focused on freight, passenger efficiency, and long-distance transport, respectively.
United States
The United States has the largest rail network in the world, with over 290,000 km of tracks. It is mainly used for freight transport, carrying goods across long distances. Passenger services exist but are less extensive compared to freight operations.
China
China has the second-largest rail network, with more than 153,000 km of tracks. It is known for its high-speed rail system, like bullet trains. The network supports both passengers and freight, playing a key role in China’s economic growth.
Russia
Russia ranks third, with around 85,000 km of railway lines. The famous Trans-Siberian Railway runs across the country. Russian railways play a vital role in transporting goods and people across vast and remote regions.
India
India ranks fourth among the world’s largest rail networks, covering about 68,000 km. It is one of the busiest passenger systems in the world. Millions of people use trains daily, making it a key part of the country’s transportation system.
Canada
With around 43,000 km of rail tracks, Canada’s rail network is primarily focused on freight transport, moving goods like grain, oil, and minerals across vast distances. It plays a crucial role in supporting the country’s economy and trade.
Germany
Germany has a rail network of around 39,200 kilometres, making it one of the largest in Europe. The system is known for its efficient passenger services and high-speed trains, connecting major cities and neighbouring countries, and supporting both daily travel and international transport.
Australia
Australia ranks seventh, with about 38,000 km of railway tracks. Its network is mostly used for transporting minerals and goods across long distances. Passenger services are limited but important for connecting remote regions and major cities. (Images credit: freepik)
Trending Photos