World’s largest rail networks: This country is on 1st place with over 2.9 lakh km of railway tracks; Check where India ranks

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World’s largest rail networks: Rail networks play a key role in connecting people, goods, and economies across countries. Some nations have built massive railway systems that rank among the largest in the world, reflecting their infrastructure strength and transport needs. The United States leads the list with over 290,000 km of tracks, mainly used for freight transport. China follows with more than 153,000 km, known for its high-speed bullet trains. Russia ranks third with around 85,000 km, including the Trans-Siberian Railway.

India stands fourth with about 68,000 km and one of the busiest passenger systems globally. Canada, Germany, and Australia also come in this list, with networks focused on freight, passenger efficiency, and long-distance transport, respectively.