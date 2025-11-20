World’s Largest Spider Web: 1,11,000 Spiders In One Place, Spans Half The Size Of Tennis Court — Check Location, Giant Web Structure
World’s Largest Spider Web: Ever imagined a spider web half the size of a tennis court? Scientists have discovered just that inside a sulfur-rich cave on the Greece-Albania border. This massive web is home to over 111,000 spiders from two species living together, a rare example of cooperative “colonial” behavior.
In the dark, sulfur-filled cave, the spiders survive by feeding on tiny flies that eat bacteria instead of plants. Stretching 1,140 sq. ft., this web challenges everything we know about spiders and showcases nature’s astonishing ability to adapt in extreme and hidden corners of the world.
World’s Largest Spider Web
Scientists have uncovered the largest spider web ever recorded, located inside a cave on the Greece-Albania border.
Location
The massive web was found in a low-ceiling, dark cave near the entrance. The cave’s unique environment provides the perfect home for thousands of spiders.
Size of the Web
The web spans almost half the size of a tennis court, 1,140 sq. ft. (106 m²), making it one of the largest web ever documented.
Over 111,000 Spiders
Researchers counted more than 111,000 spiders living in the web, forming a dense and complex network.
Two Species Coexisting
Tegenaria domestica – more than 69,000 individuals and Prinerigone vagans – more than 42,000. This is the first known case of two normally solitary species sharing one web. (Image: Representative)
Unique Behavior
The spiders cooperate to form a “colonial web,” a rare behavior among species that usually live alone. (Image: Representative)
Thousands of Funnels
The web is a network of thousands of individual funnel-shaped webs, all connected into a single massive structure. (Image: Representative)
Life Without Sunlight
The cave is dark and rich in sulfur, spiders feed on flies that survive on sulfur-based bacteria, not plants.
