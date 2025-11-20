World’s Largest Spider Web: 1,11,000 Spiders In One Place, Spans Half The Size Of Tennis Court — Check Location, Giant Web Structure

photoDetails

World’s Largest Spider Web: Ever imagined a spider web half the size of a tennis court? Scientists have discovered just that inside a sulfur-rich cave on the Greece-Albania border. This massive web is home to over 111,000 spiders from two species living together, a rare example of cooperative “colonial” behavior.

In the dark, sulfur-filled cave, the spiders survive by feeding on tiny flies that eat bacteria instead of plants. Stretching 1,140 sq. ft., this web challenges everything we know about spiders and showcases nature’s astonishing ability to adapt in extreme and hidden corners of the world.