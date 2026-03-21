World’s largest underground city: 280 feet deep, 20,000 people can live here, no less than a wonder; Not in Egypt, Russia, or China
World’s largest underground city: Hidden deep beneath the ground, a massive underground city in Turkey is no less than a wonder because of its size and mystery. This incredible place, known as Derinkuyu, shows how ancient people built smart and safe living spaces centuries ago. Located in the Cappadocia region, Derinkuyu goes about 280 feet underground and has many levels of tunnels and rooms. It could shelter up to 20,000 people, along with food and animals, during times of danger. Inside, there were homes, kitchens, storage areas, and even places of worship, along with ventilation shafts for fresh air.
The city was mainly used as a refuge during wars, with heavy stone doors used for protection. It remained hidden for centuries until its discovery in 1963. Today, it stands as an important archaeological site, attracting tourists from across the world.
World’s largest underground city
Deep beneath the landscapes of central Turkey lies the world’s largest known underground city, called Derinkuyu. It was carved into soft volcanic rock and served as a real hidden town where people lived and worked long ago.
Location
This ancient underground city is located in the Cappadocia region of Nevşehir Province in Turkey. It sits beneath the surface among the famous fairy chimneys and rock formations, which are visited by many tourists today.
How deep and big is it?
Derinkuyu goes down about 85 metres (280 feet) underground and has many levels of rooms and tunnels. It is the deepest and most complex ancient underground settlement ever found in the region.
Who lived there?
In ancient times, the city had the capacity to shelter up to 20,000 people, along with livestock and food. Families, workers, and entire communities could stay hidden underground when danger came.
Life at Derinkuyu
Inside were living rooms, kitchens, storage areas, stables, wine and oil presses, and even places of worship. Tunnels led from room to room, and ventilation shafts brought fresh air deep into the city.
Purpose and protection
Derinkuyu was used mainly as a refuge during wars and attacks. People could close heavy stone doors from the inside to protect themselves until the danger passed.
Rediscovery
The underground city remained hidden for centuries until 1963, when a local resident accidentally found a hidden room behind a wall. This led to the opening of the entire site to researchers and visitors.
Archaeological site
Today, Derinkuyu is an important archaeological site and tourist destination. Visitors can walk through parts of the ancient tunnels and see how people survived miles below the surface thousands of years ago. (Images credit: Representative/freepik)
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