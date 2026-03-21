World’s largest underground city: 280 feet deep, 20,000 people can live here, no less than a wonder; Not in Egypt, Russia, or China

photoDetails

english

3028890

World’s largest underground city: Hidden deep beneath the ground, a massive underground city in Turkey is no less than a wonder because of its size and mystery. This incredible place, known as Derinkuyu, shows how ancient people built smart and safe living spaces centuries ago. Located in the Cappadocia region, Derinkuyu goes about 280 feet underground and has many levels of tunnels and rooms. It could shelter up to 20,000 people, along with food and animals, during times of danger. Inside, there were homes, kitchens, storage areas, and even places of worship, along with ventilation shafts for fresh air.

The city was mainly used as a refuge during wars, with heavy stone doors used for protection. It remained hidden for centuries until its discovery in 1963. Today, it stands as an important archaeological site, attracting tourists from across the world.