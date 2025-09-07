World’s Largest Underwater Waterfall, Invisible To Human Eye; Its Width, Volume, And Formation Will Leave You In Shock

photoDetails

english

You will be amazed to know that the world’s largest waterfall isn’t on land, it’s hidden deep beneath the waves of the Denmark Strait, between Greenland and Iceland. Known as the Denmark Strait cataract, this incredible underwater marvel plunges a colossal 11,500 feet from summit to seabed, making it more than three times higher than Venezuela’s Angel Falls.

With water flowing at a rate millions of cubic meters per second, this giant remains completely invisible to the surface, driven by powerful differences in temperature and salinity.

Recently scientists unlocked its secrets, revealing a natural phenomenon that shapes global ocean currents and outshines the mightiest waterfalls seen by humankind.