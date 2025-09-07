Advertisement
World’s Largest Underwater Waterfall, Invisible To Human Eye; Its Width, Volume, And Formation Will Leave You In Shock

You will be amazed to know that the world’s largest waterfall isn’t on land, it’s hidden deep beneath the waves of the Denmark Strait, between Greenland and Iceland. Known as the Denmark Strait cataract, this incredible underwater marvel plunges a colossal 11,500 feet from summit to seabed, making it more than three times higher than Venezuela’s Angel Falls. 

With water flowing at a rate millions of cubic meters per second, this giant remains completely invisible to the surface, driven by powerful differences in temperature and salinity. 

Recently scientists unlocked its secrets, revealing a natural phenomenon that shapes global ocean currents and outshines the mightiest waterfalls seen by humankind.

Updated:Sep 07, 2025, 08:26 PM IST
It’s Invisible to Human Eye

It’s Invisible to Human Eye

The Denmark Strait cataract is completely hidden beneath the ocean’s surface, so no one can ever see it in person, even divers wouldn’t be able to witness its magnitude.

Taller Than any Earthly Waterfall

World’s Largest Underwater Waterfall

This underwater waterfall plunges an astonishing 11,500 feet (3,505 meters) over three times the height of Venezuela’s Angel Falls, the world’s tallest surface waterfall.

Gigantic Width

World’s Largest Underwater Waterfall

Spanning about 100 to 300 miles (160 to 480 kilometers), the cataract is far wider than any waterfall found on land, dwarfing even world-famous cascades like Victoria, Niagara, or Iguazú Falls.

Unmatched Water Volume

World’s Largest Underwater Waterfall

Every second, up to 5 million cubic meters of water rushes downward, making its flow thousands of times greater than Niagara Falls, which peaks at approximately 2,000 cubic meters per second.

Driven by Temperature, Not Gravity

World’s Largest Underwater Waterfall

The waterfall is formed where frigid, dense Arctic water from the Greenland Sea meets warmer, lighter water from the Irminger Sea. The cold water plunges beneath the warm water due to density differences, not gravity alone.

Global Current Power

World’s Largest Underwater Waterfall

The waterfall drives a crucial part of Earth's thermohaline circulation, also called the ocean’s conveyor belt. It helps regulate climate, ocean nutrient distribution, and marine life worldwide.

Ancient History

World’s Largest Underwater Waterfall

The Denmark Strait cataract formed due to glacial activity during Earth’s last ice age, 17,500 to 11,500 years ago, making it not only a natural wonder but also an ancient geological remnant. (Image Credit: Perplexity)

