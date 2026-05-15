World’s largest zoo by species: Not North Carolina; Check location, animals and unique facts
World’s largest zoo by species: There are thousands of zoos across the world and there are many countries that have multiple zoos. While zoos often houses around 100 kinds of animals/species at max, there is a zoo in the world that is home to over 1,200 species. Whenever, it comes to the world's largest zoo, people name North Carolina Zoo due to its sheer size but when it comes to biodiversity as well as flora and fauna, there is no match for Berlin Zoological Garden. The 180 years old zoo holds a more prestigious record: the highest number of different species in a single facility. Home to approximately 1,200 species and more than 20,000 animals, it is a global epicenter for biodiversity and conservation.
1. The Berlin Misconception
Visitors are often surprised to find that Berlin is the only city in the world with two major, full-scale zoos. This unique situation is a legacy of the Cold War: the Berlin Zoological Garden was located in West Berlin, prompting the East to establish Tierpark Berlin in 1955. While the Tierpark is massive in terms of land area and is a stunning landscape park, the Zoologischer Garten- Zoo Berlin - remains the holder of the world record for species diversity. (Image: Berlin Zoo)
2. The Elephant Gate
The Elefantentor or Elephant Gate on Budapester Straße is perhaps the most photographed entrance in the zoo world. Originally built in 1899, this ornate sandstone portal features two massive reclining elephants and a distinctive pagoda-style roof. Although the original structure was destroyed during WWII, it was meticulously reconstructed in the 1980s, standing today as a symbol of the zoo's historical resilience. (Image: Berlin Zoo)
3. The World of Birds
One of the zoo's most technologically advanced exhibits is the World of Birds. Rather than traditional cages, this facility features free-flight halls that allow visitors to walk through habitats where tropical and European species glide overhead. Interactive learning stations explain bird anatomy and migration, while specialized dark sanctuaries provide a rare home for nocturnal species like the Northern Brown Kiwi. (Image: Berlin Zoo)
4. Conservation of Northern White Rhino
Berlin Zoo is not just a place for viewing; it is a global research hub. It plays a leading role in the BioRescue mission, an international effort to save the Northern White Rhino from extinction. With only two females of the species remaining on Earth, scientists at the zoo are developing cutting-edge assisted reproduction and stem cell research to preserve this charismatic mammal for future generations. (Image: Berlin Zoo)
5. Aquarium Berlin
Founded in 1913, the onsite Aquarium Berlin is one of the most biodiverse public aquariums in the world. Its three storeys house more than 9,000 animals, ranging from blacktip reef sharks in the great coral basin to a massive hall dedicated to crocodilians. The top floor is equally famous for its 'insectarium', featuring one of the most extensive collections of insects and reptiles in Europe. (Image: Berlin Zoo)
6. Panda Garden
Berlin is currently the only place in Germany where you can see Giant Pandas. Opened in 2017 by then Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Panda Garden is a $5.4 million-square-meter habitat designed to mimic the misty mountain forests of China. It is home to the famous pair, Meng Meng and Jiao Qing, and has successfully seen the birth of panda cubs, a major milestone for global conservation. (Image: Berlin Zoo)
7. Best Time to Visit
To experience the zoo's peaceful atmosphere, timing is key. For the best conditions, aim for Spring (April-May) or Early Autumn (September-October), when the weather is mild and the summer tourist rush has subsided. During these cooler periods, many animals are also more active than during the mid-day heat of summer. (Image: Berlin Zoo)
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