World’s largest zoo by species: Not North Carolina; Check location, animals and unique facts

photoDetails

english

3047835

World’s largest zoo by species: There are thousands of zoos across the world and there are many countries that have multiple zoos. While zoos often houses around 100 kinds of animals/species at max, there is a zoo in the world that is home to over 1,200 species. Whenever, it comes to the world's largest zoo, people name North Carolina Zoo due to its sheer size but when it comes to biodiversity as well as flora and fauna, there is no match for Berlin Zoological Garden. The 180 years old zoo holds a more prestigious record: the highest number of different species in a single facility. Home to approximately 1,200 species and more than 20,000 animals, it is a global epicenter for biodiversity and conservation.