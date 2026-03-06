World’s laziest countries: People in these nations are very lazy, walk less, and have limited physical activity; check where India ranks

photoDetails

World’s laziest countries: You are not alone if you skip a walk or choose the elevator instead of the stairs. A global study has found that millions of people around the world are walking far less than recommended. Researchers from Stanford University analysed smartphone data from more than 700,000 people across 46 countries to track their daily activity. The findings, published in the journal Nature, examined how many steps people take each day.

The study showed that in some countries, the average number of daily steps is just over 3,500. Factors such as hot weather, heavy traffic, rapid urbanisation, and dependence on motorised transport often discourage walking. Researchers say improving urban planning, traffic systems, and public health initiatives could help encourage more physical activity worldwide. Here are the top eight laziest countries in the world: