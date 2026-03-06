Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3024307https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/world-s-laziest-countries-people-in-these-nations-are-very-lazy-walk-less-and-have-limited-physical-activity-check-where-india-ranks-3024307
NewsPhotosWorld’s laziest countries: People in these nations are very lazy, walk less, and have limited physical activity; check where India ranks
photoDetails

World’s laziest countries: People in these nations are very lazy, walk less, and have limited physical activity; check where India ranks

World’s laziest countries: You are not alone if you skip a walk or choose the elevator instead of the stairs. A global study has found that millions of people around the world are walking far less than recommended. Researchers from Stanford University analysed smartphone data from more than 700,000 people across 46 countries to track their daily activity. The findings, published in the journal Nature, examined how many steps people take each day.

The study showed that in some countries, the average number of daily steps is just over 3,500. Factors such as hot weather, heavy traffic, rapid urbanisation, and dependence on motorised transport often discourage walking. Researchers say improving urban planning, traffic systems, and public health initiatives could help encourage more physical activity worldwide. Here are the top eight laziest countries in the world:

Updated:Mar 06, 2026, 02:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Indonesia

1/8
Indonesia

Indonesia ranks first as the most inactive country based on average daily steps. People there walk only about 3,513 steps per day on average, making it the lowest among the countries studied in the report.

Follow Us

Saudi Arabia

2/8
Worlds laziest countries

Saudi Arabia ranks second with an average of 3,807 steps per day. The climate there is extremely hot due to which many people prefer staying indoors, contributing to lower levels of daily physical activity.

Follow Us

Malaysia

3/8
Worlds laziest countries

Malaysia is third on the list with an average of 3,963 steps per day. High motorisation and heavy traffic in cities like Kuala Lumpur and Penang make walking less convenient for many people.

Follow Us

Philippines

4/8
Worlds laziest countries

The Philippines ranks fourth with an average of about 4,008 daily steps. Reports suggest that better traffic systems and improved urban infrastructure could encourage more walking and help people lead healthier lifestyles.

Follow Us

South Africa

5/8
Worlds laziest countries

South Africa holds the fifth position with around 4,105 steps per day. According to the report, differences between regions and increasing urbanisation have contributed to lower levels of physical activity in some areas.

Follow Us

Egypt

6/8
Worlds laziest countries

Egypt ranks sixth with an average of 4,315 steps daily. Similar to some middle eastern countries, the hot climate and heavy traffic are considered key reasons that discourage people from walking regularly.

Follow Us

Brazil

7/8
Worlds laziest countries

Brazil comes seventh on the list with about 4,289 steps per day. The report says socio-economic differences affect physical activity levels, while stronger public health initiatives could help promote more active lifestyles.

Follow Us

India

8/8
Worlds laziest countries

India ranks eighth on the list with an average of about 4,297 steps per day. Lifestyle changes and growing dependence on motorised transport in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru have contributed to lower daily physical activity levels. (Images credit: Representative/freepik)

Follow Us
World's laziest countrieswhich country is most lazyLaziest countries in the worldCountries with least working hours
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
how to apply for driving license
Applying for driving license? 7 very important things you should keep in mind
camera icon12
title
KKR
KKR predicted playing XI for IPL 2026: Finn Allen to open, Cameron Green at No. 4; suspense continues over injured Matheesha Pathirana; check full lineup
camera icon8
title
fastest centuries in international cricket
Fastest International Centuries In Tests, ODIs and T20Is Revealed; Check Superhumans Who Shattered Records
camera icon10
title
Arjun Tendulkar
Inside Arjun Tendulkar–Saaniya Chandhok wedding; Guests, viral photos & emotional moments - In Pics
camera icon7
title
Orange City of India
Which city is called the Orange City of India? Know the history, farming secrets, and interesting facts