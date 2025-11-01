World’s Longest Railway Network: Holds Guinness World Record, 12 Times The Distance Between India And US- Not Japan Or China, But...
Railways drive global industrialisation and connectivity, fostering economic growth and sustainability. The United States holds the world’s largest railway network, spanning 148,433 km of actively maintained track as per 2021 data.
Railways have been the backbone of industrialisation, urbanisation, and globalisation, driving economic growth and social change across the world.
They enable large-scale movement of goods and people, connecting cities, boosting trade, and fostering regional development.
Even today, major railway networks continue to shape economies through reliable, efficient, and sustainable transport systems.
According to the Guinness World Records, the United States of America has the largest national railway network in the world.
Based on data compiled by the International Union of Railways (2021), the US network spans 148,433 km of actively maintained track.
(All Representative Image: Pixabay)
Trending Photos