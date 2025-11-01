Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2978777https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/world-s-longest-railway-network-holds-guinness-world-record-12-times-the-distance-between-india-and-us-not-japan-or-china-but-2978777
NewsPhotosWorld’s Longest Railway Network: Holds Guinness World Record, 12 Times The Distance Between India And US- Not Japan Or China, But...
photoDetails

World’s Longest Railway Network: Holds Guinness World Record, 12 Times The Distance Between India And US- Not Japan Or China, But...

Railways drive global industrialisation and connectivity, fostering economic growth and sustainability. The United States holds the world’s largest railway network, spanning 148,433 km of actively maintained track as per 2021 data.

Updated:Nov 01, 2025, 04:58 PM IST
Follow Us

1/7

Railways have been the backbone of industrialisation, urbanisation, and globalisation, driving economic growth and social change across the world.  

Follow Us

2/7

They enable large-scale movement of goods and people, connecting cities, boosting trade, and fostering regional development.  

Follow Us

3/7

Even today, major railway networks continue to shape economies through reliable, efficient, and sustainable transport systems.  

Follow Us

4/7

According to the Guinness World Records, the United States of America has the largest national railway network in the world.  

Follow Us

5/7

Based on data compiled by the International Union of Railways (2021), the US network spans 148,433 km of actively maintained track.  

Follow Us

6/7
Follow Us

7/7

(All Representative Image: Pixabay)

Follow Us
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Weekend Watchlist
Weekend OTT Watchlist: Must-Stream Picks For True Crime, Dark Drama, Action, And Supernatural Thrills
camera icon7
title
Sanjay Mishra
Who Is Kiran Mishra? Know About Sanjay Mishra’s Real-Life Second Wife After His Viral Wedding Photos With Mahima Chaudhry
camera icon13
title
November 2025 love horoscope
November 2025 Love Horoscope: Your Heart Is Learning To Trust Again, Zodiacs
camera icon12
title
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 10 Powerful Quotes To Inspire You On National Unity Day 2025
camera icon10
title
highest successful chase in women's odi
Top 10 Highest Chases in Women's ODIs: India’s Record-Breaking 339 vs Australia Leads Historic List