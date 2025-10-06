Advertisement
NewsPhotosWorld’s Longest Railway Platform: Longer Than Many Olympic Tracks, Holds Guinness Record, Not In Japan, China But...
World’s Longest Railway Platform: Longer Than Many Olympic Tracks, Holds Guinness Record, Not In Japan, China But...

Hubballi Junction in Karnataka, with the world’s longest railway platform at 1,507 meters, is a critical hub in southern India. Connecting multiple states, it facilitates passenger and goods transport, reduces crowding, and enhances travel comfort. As the South Western Railway headquarters, it plays a crucial role in regional commerce and connectivity.
 

Updated:Oct 06, 2025, 08:22 PM IST
Indian Railway Network

Indian Railway Network

India’s railway network is among the world’s largest, with over 7,000 stations and 13,000 passenger trains daily.  

World’s longest railway Platform

Hubballi Junction in Karnataka hosts the world’s longest railway platform, stretching an impressive 1,507 meters or 4,944 feet.  

Hubballi Junction Connectivity

The station connects Bengaluru, Hosapete, Vasco-da-Gama, and Belagavi, serving as a key hub for Southern India railways.  

Guinness World Records

Guinness World Records recognized Hubballi Junction’s platform in March 2023 after its major modernization project completion.  

The extended platform reduces crowding, allows multiple trains to run simultaneously, improving passenger convenience while preserving the station’s historic charm.  

Hubballi Junction supports both passenger and goods trains and serves as South Western Railway headquarters, vital for regional trade. (Representative Images: Gemini)

Hubballi JunctionIndian RailwaysRailways
