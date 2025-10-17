Advertisement
World's Longest Railway Station: Holds Guinness World Record With 44 Platforms, Longer Than Many Olympic Tracks, Located In...
World's Longest Railway Station: Holds Guinness World Record With 44 Platforms, Longer Than Many Olympic Tracks, Located In...

Grand Central Terminal in New York City, built between 1903 and 1913, holds the Guinness World Record for most platforms, 44 across two underground levels. Spanning 48 acres, it serves 660 trains and 125,000 commuters daily. It houses a secret Waldorf platform and a Lost & Found famous for bizarre recovered items.

Updated:Oct 17, 2025, 09:36 PM IST
Grand Central Terminal in New York City holds the Guinness World Record as the world’s largest train station by number of platforms 44, which is located at Park Avenue and 42nd Street.

Construction of Grand Central Terminal began in 1903 and was completed in 1913, making it one of the most iconic transportation landmarks in the United States and globally.

The terminal’s 44 platforms are situated on two underground levels, 41 tracks on the upper and 26 on the lower which allowing for smooth train movement and passenger management.  

Covering an area of 19 hectares (48 acres), Grand Central handles around 660 Metro-North trains daily and serves about 125,000 commuters, making it a bustling transit hub.

Beneath the nearby Waldorf Astoria Hotel lies a secret platform, believed to have been used by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to exit discreetly in his wheelchair after public appearances.  

The hidden Waldorf platform was never part of regular service but served as a private loading point, conveniently located under the hotel for secure and secretive use.

Each year, 19,000 items are collected in the Lost and Found office; 60% are returned. Odd finds include a basset hound, prosthetic earlobes, and a man’s ashes. (Image: Pixabay)

