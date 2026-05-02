World’s longest tiramisu: OMG! It’s 1,445 feet in length, holds Guinness record; 100 chefs made it with 465 kg of sugar, 90,000 eggs, 152,000 biscuits
World’s longest tiramisu: A 1,445-foot-long tiramisu has stunned the world with its massive size. Created in London by 100 chefs led by Mirko Ricci, it has set a Guinness World Record. Made with 90,000 eggs and 152,000 biscuits, the giant dessert broke the previous record of 273.5 metres and gained global attention.
World’s longest tiramisu
The world’s longest tiramisu was created in London, UK, on April 25, 2026. According to Guinness World Records, the dessert measured an incredible 440.6 metres (1,445 feet 6 inch), breaking the previous record of 273.5 metres set earlier in Milan, Italy. (Representative image/gemini)
Who made it
The record was achieved by Italian chef Mirko Ricci, along with nearly 100 Italian chefs. Several food brands and partners joined the effort, making it a large collaborative event celebrating Italian cuisine and teamwork on an international stage.
How it was made
The tiramisù was prepared live at Chelsea Town Hall, following strict Guinness rules. Chefs carefully layered the ingredients step by step to maintain consistency across its massive length. The dessert had to be fully assembled on-site to qualify as an official record attempt.
Ingredients used
Huge quantities of ingredients were required. Around 99 kg of coffee, 465 kg of sugar, 60 kg of cocoa, 152,000 ladyfinger biscuits, and about 90,000 eggs were used. These ingredients were evenly distributed to maintain taste and texture throughout.
Breaking the previous record
The earlier record was set in Milan at 273.5 metres. This new attempt surpassed it by a big margin, reaching over 440 metres. Interestingly, Mirko Ricci had held a similar record in 2017 before another Italian team broke it in 2019.
Global attention
Such records attract global attention and promote Italian desserts worldwide. It also shows how large-scale culinary efforts can bring people together while creating something truly unique. (Images credit: freepik)
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