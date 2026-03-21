World’s longest train tunnel: 57 km massive length, 2.3 km below mountains; Not located in China, US, or Russia

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World’s longest train tunnel: Deep under the mountains of Europe, an incredible tunnel is changing the way people travel. The Gotthard Base Tunnel in Switzerland is the world’s longest train tunnel and a true example of modern engineering. Stretching about 57 kilometres, the tunnel runs beneath the Alps and reaches depths of nearly 2.3 kilometres below the surface. It connects the towns of Erstfeld and Bodio, making travel across the mountains faster and easier. Built over 17 years, the project involved thousands of workers cutting through solid rock with advanced machines. The tunnel allows high-speed trains to run at up to 250 km/h, reducing travel time between major cities like Zurich and Milan. It also helps transport goods smoothly across Europe. With strong safety systems in place, the tunnel ensures secure travel. Today, it stands as a modern wonder, improving connectivity and reducing road traffic.