World’s longest train tunnel: 57 km massive length, 2.3 km below mountains; Not located in China, US, or Russia
World’s longest train tunnel: Deep under the mountains of Europe, an incredible tunnel is changing the way people travel. The Gotthard Base Tunnel in Switzerland is the world’s longest train tunnel and a true example of modern engineering. Stretching about 57 kilometres, the tunnel runs beneath the Alps and reaches depths of nearly 2.3 kilometres below the surface. It connects the towns of Erstfeld and Bodio, making travel across the mountains faster and easier. Built over 17 years, the project involved thousands of workers cutting through solid rock with advanced machines. The tunnel allows high-speed trains to run at up to 250 km/h, reducing travel time between major cities like Zurich and Milan. It also helps transport goods smoothly across Europe. With strong safety systems in place, the tunnel ensures secure travel. Today, it stands as a modern wonder, improving connectivity and reducing road traffic.
World’s longest train tunnel
The world’s longest train tunnel is one of the most advanced engineering marvels. It lies in the mountains of Europe and is known as the Gotthard Base Tunnel.
Location
The tunnel is located in Switzerland, running under the Alps mountains. It connects the towns of Erstfeld in the north and Bodio in the south, helping trains cross difficult mountain terrain easily.
Length and depth
The Gotthard Base Tunnel is about 57 kilometres long, making it the longest railway tunnel in the world. At its deepest point, it goes around 2.3 kilometres below the mountain surface, showing the scale of this project.
Construction
Construction of the tunnel started in 1999 and took 17 years to complete. Thousands of workers and engineers worked day and night to build it through hard rock, using advanced machines and careful planning.
Purpose
The tunnel was built to improve travel and transport across Europe. It allows faster passenger trains and smoother movement of goods, reducing travel time and helping trade between northern and southern Europe grow.
Speed and travel
High-speed trains can travel through the tunnel at speeds of up to 250 km/h. This has reduced travel time between cities like Zurich and Milan, making journeys quicker and more comfortable for passengers.
Safety of tunnel
The tunnel has strong safety systems, including emergency exits, ventilation, and fire protection. There are also parallel tunnels and rescue stations to ensure passenger safety in case of any emergency.
A modern wonder
Today, the Gotthard Base Tunnel is seen as one of the greatest engineering achievements in the world. It not only saves time but also reduces road traffic, making travel more efficient and eco-friendly. (Images credit: Representative/freepik)
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