World’s Luckiest Man: Cheated death 7 times, won Rs 8,36,77,100 lottery; Not from India, US, Israel or Iran, he was from…

World's Luckiest Man Frane Selak: Imagine escaping death not once, but seven times in a single lifetime. It may sound like the plot of a Hollywood thriller, but for Frane Selak, a Croatian music teacher, this unbelievable story was real life. Known around the world as the “luckiest man alive,” Selak survived a series of terrifying accidents, including a bus plunging into a river, a train derailment, a plane disaster, exploding cars, and even being hit by a bus. Each time, he walked away with his life. His incredible journey fascinated people for decades and turned him into a global legend. Yet beyond these dramatic escapes, Selak’s story was also about resilience, humility, and gratitude, as he credited his survival to sheer luck and divine grace. He was not from India, the US, Israel, or Iran.