World's Luckiest Man: Cheated death 7 times, won Rs 8,36,77,100 lottery; Not from India, US, Israel or Iran, he was from…
World's Luckiest Man: Cheated death 7 times, won Rs 8,36,77,100 lottery; Not from India, US, Israel or Iran, he was from…

World's Luckiest Man Frane Selak: Imagine escaping death not once, but seven times in a single lifetime. It may sound like the plot of a Hollywood thriller, but for Frane Selak, a Croatian music teacher, this unbelievable story was real life. Known around the world as the “luckiest man alive,” Selak survived a series of terrifying accidents, including a bus plunging into a river, a train derailment, a plane disaster, exploding cars, and even being hit by a bus. Each time, he walked away with his life. His incredible journey fascinated people for decades and turned him into a global legend. Yet beyond these dramatic escapes, Selak’s story was also about resilience, humility, and gratitude, as he credited his survival to sheer luck and divine grace. He was not from India, the US, Israel, or Iran.

Updated:Mar 10, 2026, 04:30 PM IST
Meet the World's Most Luckiest Man

Meet the World's Most Luckiest Man

Frane Selak, a Croatian music teacher born in 1929, is often called the “world’s luckiest man.” His life became famous after he survived multiple near-death accidents that sound like scenes from a movie.

World's Most Luckiest Man: 1957 Bus crash into river

World's Most Luckiest Man Frane Selak
Frane  Selak’s unbelievable survival story began in 1957 when a bus he was travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a river. Several passengers died, but Selak managed to escape alive.   
World's Most Luckiest Man:1962 train derailment

World's Most Luckiest Man Frane Selak

In 1962, Selak survived another disaster when a train derailed, killing several people. Once again, he walked away with minor injuries, adding another miracle to his life story.

World's Most Luckiest Man: 1963 plane disaster survival

World's Most Luckiest Man Frane Selak

One of the most shocking incidents happened in 1963. The aircraft door malfunctioned mid-air, and Selak was sucked out of the plane. Miraculously, he survived after landing on a haystack, while 19 others died.

World's Most Luckiest Man: Two Exploding Car Accidents

World's Most Luckiest Man Frane Selak

Frane Selak faced danger again when his cars caught fire and exploded twice—first in 1970 and again in 1973. Incredibly, he escaped both accidents without serious injuries.  

World's Most Luckiest Man: Hit by bus yet survived

World's Most Luckiest Man Frane Selak

As if fate was testing him repeatedly, Frane Selak was hit by a bus years later. Despite the terrifying accident, he survived yet again with only minor injuries.  

World's Most Luckiest Man: Lottery Jackpot changed his life

World's Most Luckiest Man Frane Selak

After surviving several disasters, luck finally smiled on Frane Selak. In the mid-2000s, he won the Croatian national lottery jackpot of nearly $1million (Rs 8,36,77,100)  and later chose to live a simpler life. (Image Credit: Social Media/X)

