Donald Trump To Soon Use World’s Most Expensive Jet: It Costs... Check Out Lavish ‘Flying Palace’ Features and Royal Connection
World’s Most Expensive Jet: The royal family of Qatar is planning to gift former President Donald Trump a super-luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet, which he is preparing to accept, according to ABC News report. The report describes it as the "most expensive gift" ever offered by a foreign government. This development comes ahead of Trump’s upcoming visit to Qatar, marking his first major foreign trip of his second term.
Luxury Boeing 747-8 Jumbo Jet: Flying Palace To Donald Trump
White House In Talks To Accept Lavish Gift
According to ABC News, the White House is actively discussing accepting the aircraft, which Trump may use as his new Air Force One during his term in office.
Trump’s Flying Palace To Join US Presidential Fleet Temporarily
The luxury jet will first be handed over to the US Air Force to be modified for presidential use, meeting all military and security requirements.
World's Most Expensive Jet's Lavish Features
The airplane is originally built for Qatar Airways, the aircraft features a grand staircase, marble bathrooms, bedroom suites, lounges, and boardrooms—justifying its "Flying Palace" nickname.
Trump’s Flying Palace: Customized By US Defense Firm L3Harris
The Boeing 747-8 has been modified by U.S. defense contractor L3Harris to include upgraded communication systems and secure presidential features.
From Presidential Use To Trump Presidential Library
Once Trump leaves office, the jet will reportedly be transferred to the Trump Presidential Library Foundation for display and archival use.
Qatar’s History Of Gifting Jets
This isn't the first time Qatar has gifted aircraft—Turkey was presented with a luxury plane in 2018, highlighting the nation’s soft power diplomacy.
Trump’s Flying Palace: Legally Cleared By US Officials
Lawyers concluded it’s legal for the Department of Defense to accept the plane and later hand it over, without violating anti-bribery or constitutional gift clauses.
Donald Trump’s Flying Palace Cost:
This luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet, known as the "Flying Palace," costs around $400 million (40 Crore Dollar). It would be the most expensive gift ever given to the U.S. government by another country. (Image Credit: Social Media/X )
