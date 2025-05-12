Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2900036https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/world-s-most-expensive-jet-qatar-s-royal-gift-to-us-president-trump-check-out-lavish-flying-palace-features-cost-and-qatar-s-history-of-gifting-jets-2900036
NewsPhotosDonald Trump To Soon Use World’s Most Expensive Jet: It Costs... Check Out Lavish ‘Flying Palace’ Features and Royal Connection
photoDetails

Donald Trump To Soon Use World’s Most Expensive Jet: It Costs... Check Out Lavish ‘Flying Palace’ Features and Royal Connection

World’s Most Expensive Jet: The royal family of Qatar is planning to gift former President Donald Trump a super-luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet, which he is preparing to accept, according to ABC News report. The report describes it as the "most expensive gift" ever offered by a foreign government. This development comes ahead of Trump’s upcoming visit to Qatar, marking his first major foreign trip of his second term.  

Updated:May 12, 2025, 03:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Luxury Boeing 747-8 Jumbo Jet: Flying Palace To Donald Trump

1/9
Luxury Boeing 747-8 Jumbo Jet: Flying Palace To Donald Trump
The royal family of Qatar plans to gift Donald Trump a super-luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet, dubbed the "Flying Palace," making it the most expensive foreign gift to the U.S. government, ABC News reported.  
Follow Us

White House In Talks To Accept Lavish Gift

2/9
World’s Most Expensive Jet

According to ABC News, the White House is actively discussing accepting the aircraft, which Trump may use as his new Air Force One during his term in office. 

Follow Us

Trump’s Flying Palace To Join US Presidential Fleet Temporarily

3/9
World’s Most Expensive Jet

The luxury jet will first be handed over to the US Air Force to be modified for presidential use, meeting all military and security requirements.  

Follow Us

World's Most Expensive Jet's Lavish Features

4/9
World’s Most Expensive Jet

The airplane is originally built for Qatar Airways, the aircraft features a grand staircase, marble bathrooms, bedroom suites, lounges, and boardrooms—justifying its "Flying Palace" nickname.  

Follow Us

Trump’s Flying Palace: Customized By US Defense Firm L3Harris

5/9
World’s Most Expensive Jet

The Boeing 747-8 has been modified by U.S. defense contractor L3Harris to include upgraded communication systems and secure presidential features. 

 

Follow Us

From Presidential Use To Trump Presidential Library

6/9
World’s Most Expensive Jet

Once Trump leaves office, the jet will reportedly be transferred to the Trump Presidential Library Foundation for display and archival use. 

Follow Us

Qatar’s History Of Gifting Jets

7/9
World’s Most Expensive Jet

This isn't the first time Qatar has gifted aircraft—Turkey was presented with a luxury plane in 2018, highlighting the nation’s soft power diplomacy. 

Follow Us

Trump’s Flying Palace: Legally Cleared By US Officials

8/9
World’s Most Expensive Jet

Lawyers concluded it’s legal for the Department of Defense to accept the plane and later hand it over, without violating anti-bribery or constitutional gift clauses. 

 

Follow Us

Donald Trump’s Flying Palace Cost:

9/9
World’s Most Expensive Jet

This luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet, known as the "Flying Palace," costs around $400 million (40 Crore Dollar). It would be the most expensive gift ever given to the U.S. government by another country. (Image Credit: Social Media/X ) 

 

Follow Us
Donald TrumpQatar Royal GiftUS PresidentBoeing 747-8 Jumbo JetFlying Palace
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
business success story
Meet 92-Year-Old Who Heads To Office Daily, Owns 71 Hospitals And 5,000 Pharmacy Outlets—Know His Jaw-Dropping Net Worth
camera icon9
title
8 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Indian Army Connection
8 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Indian Army Connection: Meet Our Proud Fauji Daughters
camera icon9
title
Smriti Mandhana 11th ODI century
8 Indian Male Cricketers With Fewer ODI Centuries For India Than Smriti Mandhana: MS Dhoni, KL Rahul & More - Check Full List
camera icon10
title
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Likely Changes After Resumption: Everything You Need to Know
camera icon11
title
10 Most Followed Celebs On Instagram
Meet 10 Most Followed Celebs On Instagram: Top Star Has 653000000 Followers, His Name Is...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK