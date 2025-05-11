Advertisement
NewsPhotosWorld’s Most Powerful Militaries: Does India Feature In Top 10? Check Pakistan's Rank
World’s Most Powerful Militaries: Does India Feature In Top 10? Check Pakistan's Rank

The military is one of the most significant pillars of any nation, tasked with safeguarding national sovereignty, ensuring territorial integrity, and deterring potential adversaries. A strong military force is always essential to protect a country’s borders and maintain internal and external security.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have recently escalated following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 26, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people—25 of whom were Indian nationals, and one a Nepali citizen. This tragic incident has fueled broader conflict between the two countries.

But do you know which are the most powerful militaries in the world, and the Pakistan exist? According to the Global Firepower Index, India ranks among the top military powers globally. To see how Pakistan stands in comparison and where India ranks, check the latest Global Firepower ranking.

Updated:May 11, 2025, 01:43 PM IST
United States

1/7
United States

The US remains the top military power, with advanced tech, global presence, nuclear arsenal, and strong NATO alliances.

Russia

2/7

 Russia maintains vast land forces, a strong nuclear arsenal and advanced artillery, remaining a key global military power despite economic challenges.

China

3/7

China’s military modernisation emphasises naval strength, cyber warfare, and missiles, aiming to challenge Western dominance with rising defence budgets and global ambitions.

India

4/7

India ranks fourth globally, backed by large manpower, indigenous defence upgrades, nuclear capability, and high-altitude warfare expertise, enhancing its strategic and regional military strength.

South Korea

5/7

South Korea ranks fifth and maintains a highly advanced, disciplined military focused on countering North Korea.

United Kingdom

6/7

The UK military combines professionalism, nuclear capability, and global reach, with advanced assets like F-35s and carriers, playing a key NATO role. The UK ranks in the sixth position. (Representational Image: ANI)

7/7

 The seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth ranks go to France, Japan, Türkiye, and Italy respectively. Meanwhile, Pakistan holds the 12th position. (Representational Image: ANI)

