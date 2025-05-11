photoDetails

The military is one of the most significant pillars of any nation, tasked with safeguarding national sovereignty, ensuring territorial integrity, and deterring potential adversaries. A strong military force is always essential to protect a country’s borders and maintain internal and external security.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have recently escalated following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 26, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people—25 of whom were Indian nationals, and one a Nepali citizen. This tragic incident has fueled broader conflict between the two countries.

But do you know which are the most powerful militaries in the world, and the Pakistan exist? According to the Global Firepower Index, India ranks among the top military powers globally. To see how Pakistan stands in comparison and where India ranks, check the latest Global Firepower ranking.