World’s Oldest And Most Mysterious Temple: Not In India Or China But In...Older Than Pyramids- Buried By Its Builders

World's Oldest Temple: India is home to lakhs of temples with many of them being centuries old. India is not only among the world’s oldest civilisations, but also boasts of ancient cultures still prevalent. The Mundeshwari Devi Temple in India is considered the world's oldest living Hindu temple, with its oldest parts dated by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to 108 AD. However, when it comes to the oldest temples, people often think that it should be in India, but that is not the case. The world’s oldest temple was built thousands years ago and is still a mystery for its structural foundations and built. Imagine a temple built 7,000 years before the pyramids and long before humans even discovered farming. That’s Gobekli Tepe in southeastern Turkey—a site so old and so puzzling that archaeologists say it rewrites the story of human civilization.