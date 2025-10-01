Advertisement
NewsPhotosWorld’s Oldest And Most Mysterious Temple: Not In India Or China But In...Older Than Pyramids- Buried By Its Builders
World’s Oldest And Most Mysterious Temple: Not In India Or China But In...Older Than Pyramids- Buried By Its Builders

World's Oldest Temple: India is home to lakhs of temples with many of them being centuries old. India is not only among the world’s oldest civilisations, but also boasts of ancient cultures still prevalent. The Mundeshwari Devi Temple in India is considered the world's oldest living Hindu temple, with its oldest parts dated by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to 108 AD. However, when it comes to the oldest temples, people often think that it should be in India, but that is not the case. The world’s oldest temple was built thousands years ago and is still a mystery for its structural foundations and built. Imagine a temple built 7,000 years before the pyramids and long before humans even discovered farming. That’s Gobekli Tepe in southeastern Turkey—a site so old and so puzzling that archaeologists say it rewrites the story of human civilization.

Updated:Oct 01, 2025, 04:46 PM IST
Stone Pillars That Defy Logic

Stone Pillars That Defy Logic

At the heart of Göbekli Tepe are massive T-shaped stone pillars, some weighing up to 20 tons. Standing in circles, these pillars were quarried, carved, and lifted into place by hunter-gatherers who supposedly lacked the tools or technology for such a feat. How did they do it? That’s a mystery still unsolved. (Image: X)

Carvings Full of Secrets

Carvings Full of Secrets

The pillars are decorated with stunning reliefs—snakes, scorpions, foxes, vultures, and abstract shapes. Were these symbols part of an early language? Were they spiritual icons? Nobody knows for sure, but they suggest a sophisticated symbolic system far ahead of its time. (Image: Wikipedia)

Place Without Homes

Place Without Homes

Unlike later temples, Göbekli Tepe wasn’t surrounded by villages or farmland. There’s no evidence of people living nearby. That means thousands of people may have come together just to build a site dedicated to rituals, ceremonies, or belief systems—long before permanent settlements existed.  (Image: UNESCO)

Buried By Its Builders

Buried By Its Builders

Perhaps the most baffling detail: around 8,000 BCE, Göbekli Tepe was deliberately buried by its builders. Archaeologists found tons of soil and debris packed around the pillars. Why cover up such a masterpiece? Was it to protect it, or was it part of a ritual closure? The answer remains lost in time.  (Image: ChatGPT)

Changing Story Of Humanity

Changing Story Of Humanity

Gobekli Tepe challenges everything we thought we knew. Instead of agriculture giving rise to religion, this temple suggests the opposite—that spiritual belief may have inspired farming, settlement, and eventually civilization itself.  (Image: X/Dusunbildergisi)

No Domestic Use

No Domestic Use

Unlike later temples, Göbekli Tepe shows no evidence of houses, cooking, or farming. It appears to have been built purely for ritual or ceremonial purposes—an extraordinary feat for a community of hunter-gatherers.  (Image: X/alienufovideos)

Popular Tourist Destination

Popular Tourist Destination

Göbekli Tepe has emerged as one of the popular tourist destinations with history lovers flocking the site from all over the world. (Image: X)

(Image: Anatolian Archaeology)

