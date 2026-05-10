World’s oldest living land animal: 194-year-old tortoise who is older than lightbulb, has outlasted 8 British monarchs, 40 US Presidents

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World's oldest living animal: The world is full of animals and their species that originated centuries ago. Human evolution occurred much later than animal evolution. However, while no life is permanent on Earth, the world’s oldest living land animal has witnessed history unfolding before its eyes. Jonathan, a Seychelles giant tortoise, who holds the official Guinness World Record for the oldest living land animal, is 194 years old. Born circa 1832, Jonathan arrived on the remote island of Saint Helena in 1882 as a gift to the governor. While he has lived through the reigns of eight British monarchs and 40 US Presidents, his pace of life remains unchanged.