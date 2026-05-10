World’s oldest living land animal: 194-year-old tortoise who is older than lightbulb, has outlasted 8 British monarchs, 40 US Presidents
World's oldest living animal: The world is full of animals and their species that originated centuries ago. Human evolution occurred much later than animal evolution. However, while no life is permanent on Earth, the world’s oldest living land animal has witnessed history unfolding before its eyes. Jonathan, a Seychelles giant tortoise, who holds the official Guinness World Record for the oldest living land animal, is 194 years old. Born circa 1832, Jonathan arrived on the remote island of Saint Helena in 1882 as a gift to the governor. While he has lived through the reigns of eight British monarchs and 40 US Presidents, his pace of life remains unchanged.
1. A Living Relic
This rare, re-coloured archival image show Jonathan at Saint Helena. Even in the 1880s, he was already a massive specimen, estimated to be at least 50 years old at the time. These photos serve as a biological time capsule, capturing Jonathan before the invention of the automobile or the telephone. He is the oldest-ever living chelonian, the reptile order that includes turtles, terrapins and tortoises. (Image: emma.weaver@sainthelena.gov.sh)
2. Witness to a Changing World
As empires rose and fell, Jonathan remained a quiet observer from his paddock. This section features side-by-side comparisons of world-altering events—from the first powered flight to the moon landing—contrasted with photos of Jonathan during those same decades. He has outlasted nearly every human contemporary from his birth year, surviving two World Wars and the turn of two millennia. (Image: emma.weaver@sainthelena.gov.sh)
3. The Governor’s Resident
Jonathan’s home for over 140 years has been the lush lawns of Plantation House, the official residence of the Governor of Saint Helena. These images showcase his sprawling habitat, where he has been a permanent fixture for generations of islanders. According to the St. Helena Government, he is more than just a pet; he is a national treasure and a symbol of the island’s enduring spirit. (Image: Sainthelena.gov.sh)
4. Resilient Health
Age has brought challenges, but Jonathan’s spirit remains unbroken. Despite being blind and having lost his sense of smell, he navigates his world with remarkable ease. This section captures the intimate moments of his care, showing how he responds to the sound of his caretakers’ voices and maintains his strength through a specialised high-calorie diet. (Image: Sainthelena.gov.sh)
5. Daily Rituals
Jonathan’s longevity is no accident; he remains in good health and is cared for by a dedicated veterinarian, Joe Hollins. These photos document their unique bond, featuring "bath days" and health check-ups. The imagery highlights the meticulous attention paid to his shell and hydration, ensuring that the world’s oldest resident continues to thrive well into his second century. (Image: Sainthelena.gov.sh)
6. Social Circles
Jonathan is rarely alone; he shares his paddock with three other giant tortoises: Emma, Fred, and David. These candid shots capture the social side of the Seychelles species. Whether they are basking in the South Atlantic sun or sharing a meal of fresh cabbage and carrots, these photos show that even at 194 years old, Jonathan still enjoys the company of his companions. (Image: Sainthelena.gov.sh)
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