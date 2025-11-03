World’s Only Nation With Over 16,000 Airports, Connecting Even Smallest Towns

Advertisement
Most Airports in the World: Air travel is still considered a luxury in many parts of the world. There is one country where almost every small town or city has its own airport. This nation boasts the largest air connectivity network on the planet, with more than 16,000 airports.
 

Updated:Nov 03, 2025, 08:31 PM IST
According to media reports, the United States of America (USA) is the country where air travel isn’t limited to big metropolitan cities. The US has about 16,116 airports, allowing people to fly almost anywhere. Considering the country’s vast geography and diverse population, such a massive network is quite natural. As per CIA.gov, these airports play a vital role in commercial, private, and military operations.  

The second number secured by Brazil, with 5,297 airports. The country’s large size and challenging terrain make air connectivity crucial. Small airstrips and local airports have become an essential link for communities across Brazil.  

In third place is Australia, with 2,257 airports. Despite its relatively small population, the country’s landmass is immense. Air travel is vital for reaching remote towns and islands, supporting both domestic connectivity and tourism.  

Mexico ranks fourth, with 1,580 airports. Although only a few of them handle regular commercial flights, the large number of airfields shows how important air transport is for connecting different regions of the country.  

Canada follows closely with 1,459 airports, essential for its vast and sparsely populated regions.

France ranks sixth with 1,218 airports, and the United Kingdom comes seventh with 1,057. This boosts connectivity across places like Paris, London. (Representative Image: Pixabay)  

