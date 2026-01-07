World’s Only Village Where Birth And Death Are Banned, Reasons Will Surprise You, The Place Is…

photoDetails

english

3004043

In a place where winter swallows the sun and the ground remains frozen year after year, two of life’s most natural moments are banned. No graves are dug. No delivery rooms wait for newborn cries. When the end approaches, people are sent away. When life is about to begin, mothers must leave. This is not superstition or myth, but a rule shaped by ice, isolation, and survival, in one of the most extreme settlements on Earth.