Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3004086https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/world-s-only-village-where-birth-and-death-are-banned-reasons-will-surprise-you-the-place-is-3004086
NewsPhotosWorld’s Only Village Where Birth And Death Are Banned, Reasons Will Surprise You, The Place Is…
photoDetails

World’s Only Village Where Birth And Death Are Banned, Reasons Will Surprise You, The Place Is…

In a place where winter swallows the sun and the ground remains frozen year after year, two of life’s most natural moments are banned. No graves are dug. No delivery rooms wait for newborn cries. When the end approaches, people are sent away. When life is about to begin, mothers must leave. This is not superstition or myth, but a rule shaped by ice, isolation, and survival, in one of the most extreme settlements on Earth.

Updated:Jan 07, 2026, 12:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Welcome To Svalbard

1/5
Welcome To Svalbard

Svalbard is a Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic Ocean, with its main settlement, Longyearbyen, home to around 2,500 people. The region experiences months of polar night in winter and constant daylight in summer, with temperatures often plunging far below zero.

Follow Us

Why No One Is Buried Here

2/5
Why No One Is Buried Here

Burials have been stopped in Longyearbyen since the 1950s. The permafrost prevents bodies from decomposing, leaving them remarkably preserved. Scientists once found traces of the 1918 Spanish flu virus in exhumed remains, raising health concerns and leading authorities to halt burials altogether. When residents become terminally ill or close to death, they are flown to mainland Norway. This is not a legal ban, but a long-standing practice to ensure dignity, medical care and proper burial elsewhere.

Follow Us

Why Babies Are Not Born In Svalbard

3/5
Why Babies Are Not Born In Svalbard

There is no maternity ward or specialised hospital care in Svalbard. Pregnant women are required to travel to the mainland weeks before their due date to give birth, as emergency medical services are limited in the Arctic.

Follow Us

A Town Built For Living

4/5
A Town Built For Living

Svalbard is designed for active, working residents rather than long-term ageing populations. There are no nursing homes, and medical services are basic. The focus is on safety, research, mining, and tourism, not lifelong settlement.

Follow Us

Life Goes On, Just Differently

5/5
Life Goes On, Just Differently

Despite its rules, Svalbard is not bleak. It has schools, cafés, cultural events, and a close-knit community. Life here is tightly managed by nature, where survival depends on planning, and where even birth and death must adapt to the Arctic.

Follow Us
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
cricket teams refusing to play
From 1996 To 2026: 7 Times Cricket Teams Refused To Play ICC Events
camera icon9
title
Jana Nayagan Cast Fee
Jana Nayagan Movie Full Cast Fee, Massive Budget Details: Thalapathy Vijay's Final Film, Plot, Run-Time & Highest-Paid Actor
camera icon12
title
Entertainment
Horoscope Today, January 7, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, Patience Will Yield Positive Gains
camera icon11
title
RCB
RCB Predicted Playing XI For WPL 2026 Without Ellyse Perry: Smriti Mandhana To Lead, Lauren Bell As Lead Pacer; Richa Ghosh, Grace Harris To Bat At...
camera icon7
title
China train
Meet China's Record-Breaking Train: '0-700 Km/Hr In Under 2 Seconds', Moves Faster Than Eyes Can Follow? It Is...