World’s Only Village Where Birth And Death Are Banned, Reasons Will Surprise You, The Place Is…
In a place where winter swallows the sun and the ground remains frozen year after year, two of life’s most natural moments are banned. No graves are dug. No delivery rooms wait for newborn cries. When the end approaches, people are sent away. When life is about to begin, mothers must leave. This is not superstition or myth, but a rule shaped by ice, isolation, and survival, in one of the most extreme settlements on Earth.
Welcome To Svalbard
Svalbard is a Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic Ocean, with its main settlement, Longyearbyen, home to around 2,500 people. The region experiences months of polar night in winter and constant daylight in summer, with temperatures often plunging far below zero.
Why No One Is Buried Here
Burials have been stopped in Longyearbyen since the 1950s. The permafrost prevents bodies from decomposing, leaving them remarkably preserved. Scientists once found traces of the 1918 Spanish flu virus in exhumed remains, raising health concerns and leading authorities to halt burials altogether. When residents become terminally ill or close to death, they are flown to mainland Norway. This is not a legal ban, but a long-standing practice to ensure dignity, medical care and proper burial elsewhere.
Why Babies Are Not Born In Svalbard
There is no maternity ward or specialised hospital care in Svalbard. Pregnant women are required to travel to the mainland weeks before their due date to give birth, as emergency medical services are limited in the Arctic.
A Town Built For Living
Svalbard is designed for active, working residents rather than long-term ageing populations. There are no nursing homes, and medical services are basic. The focus is on safety, research, mining, and tourism, not lifelong settlement.
Life Goes On, Just Differently
Despite its rules, Svalbard is not bleak. It has schools, cafés, cultural events, and a close-knit community. Life here is tightly managed by nature, where survival depends on planning, and where even birth and death must adapt to the Arctic.
