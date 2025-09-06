World’s Strangest Human Guinness Records: From Stretchiest Skin To Longest Hair
The Guinness World Records highlights some of the most unusual human feats. These records reveal just how diverse and remarkable the human body can be. From physical oddities to many other things. Here are some of the strangest and most unique Guinness World Records:
Stretchiest Skin
Due to a rare medical condition called Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, Garry Turner from the UK can stretch the skin of his stomach to a distended length of 15.8 cm.
It is a disorder of the connective tissues affecting the skin, ligaments and internal organs.
Largest Mouth Gape
The largest mouth gape record belongs to Isaac Johnson of the USA and measures 10.196 cm. According to the official website of the Guinness World Records, it was verified in Milan, Italy, on February 22, 2022.
Longest Fingernails
The longest fingernails on a pair of hands ever on female belongs to Diana Armstrong and measure 1,306.58 cm.
It was verified in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on March 13, 2022.
Farthest Eyeball Pop
Kim Goodman of the USA can pop her eyeballs to a protrusion of 12 mm beyond her eye sockets.
Her eyes were measured in Turkey on November 2, 2007.
Longest Hair
As per Guinness World Records, Smita Srivastava from India, who has the longest hair on a living person. She has been growing her hair since she was 14.
Smallest Hands
According to an article published in December 2023 on the official website of the Guinness World Records Afshin Ghaderzadeh (Iran) was awarded a the Guinness World Records title for the smallest hands (male).
