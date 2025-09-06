Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2956484https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/world-s-strangest-human-guinness-records-from-stretchiest-skin-to-longest-hair-2956484
NewsPhotosWorld’s Strangest Human Guinness Records: From Stretchiest Skin To Longest Hair
photoDetails

World’s Strangest Human Guinness Records: From Stretchiest Skin To Longest Hair

The Guinness World Records highlights some of the most unusual human feats. These records reveal just how diverse and remarkable the human body can be. From physical oddities to many other things. Here are some of the strangest and most unique Guinness World Records:

Updated:Sep 06, 2025, 08:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Stretchiest Skin

1/7
Stretchiest Skin

Due to a rare medical condition called Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, Garry Turner from the UK can stretch the skin of his stomach to a distended length of 15.8 cm.

It is a disorder of the connective tissues affecting the skin, ligaments and internal organs. 

Follow Us

Largest Mouth Gape

2/7
Largest Mouth Gape

The largest mouth gape record belongs to Isaac Johnson of the USA and measures 10.196 cm. According to the official website of the Guinness World Records, it was verified in Milan, Italy, on February 22, 2022.

Follow Us

Longest Fingernails

3/7
Longest Fingernails

The longest fingernails on a pair of hands ever on female belongs to Diana Armstrong and measure 1,306.58 cm.

It was verified in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on March 13, 2022.

Follow Us

Farthest Eyeball Pop

4/7
Farthest Eyeball Pop

Kim Goodman of the USA can pop her eyeballs to a protrusion of 12 mm beyond her eye sockets. 

Her eyes were measured in Turkey on November 2, 2007.

Follow Us

Longest Hair

5/7
Longest Hair

As per Guinness World Records, Smita Srivastava from India, who has the longest hair on a living person. She has been growing her hair since she was 14. 

Follow Us

Smallest Hands

6/7
Smallest Hands

According to an article published in December 2023 on the official website of the Guinness World Records Afshin Ghaderzadeh (Iran) was awarded a the Guinness World Records title for the smallest hands (male).

Follow Us

Credits

7/7
Credits

All Information Credit: Guinness World Records website

Photo Credit: All Representational Images/ Freepik

Follow Us
Guinness World RecordsUnique World Records
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Technology
Elon Musk Starlink In India After Tesla Launch: Check Expected Plan, Price, Internet Speed, Availability, And User Base Cap
camera icon8
title
Bigg Boss 19
Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar Proposes To Nagma Mirajkar On Salman Khan’s Show – Complete Relationship Timeline, The Couple Started Dating In....
camera icon13
title
Weekly love horoscope
Weekly Love Horoscope For September 8- 14: Your Love Life Is Full Of Passion, Zodiacs
camera icon8
title
India vs Pakistan T20I captains
Every Captain In India vs Pakistan T20I History : From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni To Shahid Afridi; Who Has The Edge?
camera icon9
title
Onion Ban
A City In India Where It’s Difficult To Find Onions Even In Salads
NEWS ON ONE CLICK