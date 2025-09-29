World’s Tallest Bridge Now Open For Public: 625 Meters High, Cuts Travel Time From 2 Hours To 2 Minutes; Not In India Or US But In...

NewsPhotosWorld’s Tallest Bridge Now Open For Public: 625 Meters High, Cuts Travel Time From 2 Hours To 2 Minutes; Not In India Or US But In...
World’s tallest bridge
Built 625 meters above the Beipan River, nicknamed “the Earth’s crack.”
Time Cut
Cuts travel across the canyon from two hours to just two minutes.
Engineering feat
2,890 meters long with a 1,420-meter main span, record-breaking in mountainous terrain.
Construction timeline
The project Completed in about three and a half years.
As per Xinhua News Agency, Passed load tests with 96 trucks (3,300 tons total) in August 2025.
Guizhou’s bridge hub
Region has 30,000+ bridges, including three of the world’s tallest. (All Images: Screen Grab/ X)
