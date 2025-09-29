Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2966165https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/world-s-tallest-bridge-now-open-for-public-625-meters-high-cuts-travel-time-from-2-hours-to-2-minutes-not-in-india-or-us-but-in-2966165
NewsPhotosWorld’s Tallest Bridge Now Open For Public: 625 Meters High, Cuts Travel Time From 2 Hours To 2 Minutes; Not In India Or US But In...
photoDetails

World’s Tallest Bridge Now Open For Public: 625 Meters High, Cuts Travel Time From 2 Hours To 2 Minutes; Not In India Or US But In...

Updated:Sep 29, 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Follow Us

World’s tallest bridge

1/6
World’s tallest bridge

Built 625 meters above the Beipan River, nicknamed “the Earth’s crack.”  

Follow Us

Time Cut

2/6

Cuts travel across the canyon from two hours to just two minutes.

Follow Us

Engineering feat

3/6

2,890 meters long with a 1,420-meter main span, record-breaking in mountainous terrain.  

Follow Us

Construction timeline

4/6

The project Completed in about three and a half years.  

Follow Us

5/6

As per Xinhua News Agency, Passed load tests with 96 trucks (3,300 tons total) in August 2025.

Follow Us

Guizhou’s bridge hub

6/6

Region has 30,000+ bridges, including three of the world’s tallest. (All Images: Screen Grab/ X)  

Follow Us
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Mithun Manhas
Last 10 BCCI Presidents: Sourav Ganguly, Roger Binny, Mithun Manhas And...; Check Full List
camera icon7
title
Indian Railways
Bihar To Get Seven New Trains Tomorrow, Including Three Amrit Bharat Express; Check Routes, Other Details
camera icon9
title
RCB
Virat Kohli To Phil Salt: RCB Join Gemini AI Trend; Players Pictured With Their Younger Selves And IPL Trophy - IN PICS
camera icon14
title
Navratri
Navratri Vrat Dishes 2025: 10 Irresistible Navratri Namkeen Recipes That Will Make Your Fasting Days Extra Flavourful
camera icon9
title
New Releases On Netflix
New OTT Releases In October 2025: From Kurukshetra To True Haunting - 8 Must-Watch Titles Dropping On Netflix - In Pics