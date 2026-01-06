Advertisement
World's Tallest Waterfall: Falls From 1000m, Holds UNESCO World Heritage Title; Not In India, US, Or China; It Is Located At...
photoDetails

World's Tallest Waterfall: Falls From 1000m, Holds UNESCO World Heritage Title; Not In India, US, Or China; It Is Located At...

World's Tallest Waterfall: Soaring through clouds and carved by nature, Angel Falls is one of the wonders of the world. You may be guessing if it is located in the US, China, or India, but it is hidden deep inside Venezuela's lush rainforests, where this breathtaking waterfall drops from the sky like a silver ribbon. With water falling from nearly one kilometre high, Angel Falls holds the title of the world’s tallest waterfall. Its beauty, mystery, and remote location make it one of Earth’s most fascinating natural sights.

From its dramatic height and unique table-top mountain origin to its rich indigenous history and global recognition, Angel Falls continues to amaze travellers, scientists, and nature lovers across the world.

Updated:Jan 06, 2026, 02:19 PM IST
World’s tallest waterfall

1/9
World’s tallest waterfall

Angel Falls is the world’s tallest waterfall, plunging from a height of 979 metres (3,212 feet). It is located deep inside Canaima National Park in Venezuela.

World’s Tallest Waterfall: Location

2/9
world’s tallest waterfall

The waterfall is located in southeastern Venezuela, within the Gran Sabana region. It flows from the top of Auyán-Tepui, a flat-topped mountain.

World’s Tallest Waterfall: Height

3/9
world’s tallest waterfall

Angel Falls has an uninterrupted drop of 807 metres, making it far taller than any other waterfall on Earth, including Africa’s Victoria Falls and North America’s Yosemite Falls.

 

World’s Tallest Waterfall: History Behind Name

4/9
world’s tallest waterfall

The waterfall is named after American aviator Jimmie Angel, who discovered it in 1933 while flying over the region during a search for gold.

World’s Tallest Waterfall: Local Name

5/9
world’s tallest waterfall

Locally, Angel Falls is called “Kerepakupai Merú,” which means “waterfall of the deepest place” in the indigenous Pemon language.

World’s Tallest Waterfall: Natural Beauty and Surroundings

6/9
world’s tallest waterfall

Angel Falls is surrounded by dense rainforests, rivers, and unique table-top mountains. The mist from the fall often creates rainbows on sunny days.

World’s Tallest Waterfall: Flow of Water

7/9
world’s tallest waterfall

The waterfall flows strongest during the rainy season, from June to December. During dry months, water levels reduce and the fall becomes thinner.

World’s Tallest Waterfall: Tourism

8/9
world’s tallest waterfall

Reaching Angel Falls requires travel by small aircraft and river boats, followed by a jungle trek. Despite challenges, it attracts thousands of tourists each year.

World’s Tallest Waterfall: Global Recognition

9/9
world’s tallest waterfall

Angel Falls is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is one of the most iconic natural wonders of the world. (Image Credits: X/freepik)

 

