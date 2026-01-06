World’s Tallest Waterfall: Falls From 1000m, Holds UNESCO World Heritage Title; Not In India, US, Or China; It Is Located At...

photoDetails

World's Tallest Waterfall: Soaring through clouds and carved by nature, Angel Falls is one of the wonders of the world. You may be guessing if it is located in the US, China, or India, but it is hidden deep inside Venezuela's lush rainforests, where this breathtaking waterfall drops from the sky like a silver ribbon. With water falling from nearly one kilometre high, Angel Falls holds the title of the world’s tallest waterfall. Its beauty, mystery, and remote location make it one of Earth’s most fascinating natural sights.

From its dramatic height and unique table-top mountain origin to its rich indigenous history and global recognition, Angel Falls continues to amaze travellers, scientists, and nature lovers across the world.