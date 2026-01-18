Advertisement
World's Top 10 Most Beautiful Countries: Stunning Landscapes, Breathtaking Views, And Must-See Destinations | Explore Full List
World's Top 10 Most Beautiful Countries: Stunning Landscapes, Breathtaking Views, And Must-See Destinations | Explore Full List

Beauty is inherently subjective, shaped by personal experiences, cultures, and perspectives. What one traveler finds breathtaking, another may view differently. Yet, some countries consistently stand out for their extraordinary landscapes, rich natural diversity, and timeless charm. Check the US News' most beautiful countries ranking here: 

 

Updated:Jan 18, 2026, 09:33 AM IST
Most Scenic Country

Most Scenic Country

The US News report ranked Greece as the number one scenic country in the world. 

Top 3

Top 3

The list mentioned the following countries in the top 3 of the world's most scenic nations:

2- New Zealand; 3- Italy 

Top 5

Top 5

4- Switzerland; 5- Spain 

These nations were ranked 4 and 5 in the most scenic countries of the world list by US News. 

Rank 6

Rank 6

In sixth position of the list is Thailand. 

7 To 9

7 To 9

7- Norway; 8- Iceland; 9- Australia 

10th Place Goes To...

10th Place Goes To...

On the 10 place is Austria in the most beautiful countries list. 

Credits

Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

