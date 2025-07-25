Advertisement
World’s Youngest Country Was Created Just 14 Years Ago, Continues To Face Challenges, It Is….; Check 10 Newest Nations In World

The world’s youngest countries may be new on the map but they come with powerful stories and big challenges. From South Sudan’s struggle after years of conflict to Kosovo’s ongoing push for global recognition, each nation has its own journey of hope, resilience, and growth.

 

Updated:Jul 25, 2025, 04:04 PM IST
South Sudan

1/10
South Sudan

South Sudan became the world’s youngest country when it gained independence from Sudan on July 9, 2011, following a referendum that ended decades of civil war. It continues to face challenges related to peace, governance, and development.

 

Kosovo

2/10
Kosovo

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia on February 17, 2008. While it is recognized by many countries, it still struggles with full international recognition and political stability.

 

Montenegro

3/10
Montenegro

Montenegro became independent on June 3, 2006, after separating from the State Union of Serbia and Montenegro through a referendum. It is known for its coastal beauty and aspirations to join the European Union.

 

Serbia

4/10
Serbia

Serbia declared independence on June 5, 2006, following the dissolution of the State Union of Serbia and Montenegro. It has since focused on rebuilding its economy and pursuing EU membership.

 

East Timor (Timor-Leste)

5/10
East Timor (Timor-Leste)

East Timor gained independence from Indonesia on May 20, 2002, after a long and violent struggle. Today, it stands as one of Southeast Asia’s youngest nations.

 

Palau

6/10
Palau

Palau became independent from the United States on October 1, 1994, under a Compact of Free Association. The island nation is celebrated for its marine life and conservation efforts.

 

Eritrea

7/10
Eritrea

Eritrea declared independence from Ethiopia on May 24, 1993, following a 30-year war for liberation. The country still grapples with economic and political challenges.

 

Czech Republic (Czechia)

8/10
Czech Republic (Czechia)

The Czech Republic emerged as an independent nation on January 1, 1993, after the peaceful split of Czechoslovakia. It is now known for its vibrant cities and historical landmarks.

 

Slovakia

9/10
Slovakia

Slovakia became an independent country on January 1, 1993, alongside the Czech Republic, following the dissolution of Czechoslovakia. It has since grown into a stable and developing European state.

 

Croatia

10/10
Croatia

Croatia declared independence from Yugoslavia on June 25, 1991, during the breakup of the former federation. It has since become a popular European tourist destination.

 

