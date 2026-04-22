It's smaller than a bathroom! Inside world's tiniest restaurant, only 2 seats available
World's tiniest restaurant: Explore Kuappi, the world’s smallest restaurant located in Finland. This Guinness World Record holder offers a unique dining experience for two in a space smaller than a standard bathroom, open only in summer.
A shocking sense of scale
This restaurant is smaller than most bathrooms in India. And yes - it is real. (Photo source: X/@markkutuomola)
Big title, tiny space
In Finland, a tiny wooden cabin called Kuappi holds the Guinness World Record for the world’s smallest restaurant. It has just one table, two chairs, and almost no extra space at all. (Photo source: X/@HannuVarkoi)
Measuring the magic
Only two customers can eat inside at one time. That means when you book Kuappi, the only table in the restaurant is yours. (Photo source: AI)
Privacy taken to the Extreme
The entire indoor dining space is only 3.6 square metres. That is smaller than the size of an average bathroom that many people imagine at home. (Photo source: X/@markkutuomola, Freepik)
A 100-year-old legend
The cabin stands in Iisalmi, Finland, and dates back to 1907. More than a century later, people still reserve it for one of the most unusual meals in the world. (Photo source: Freepik)
Small space, big spirits
There is even a full bar inside. Because the place is so tiny, the alcohol is stored in miniature bottles. (Photo source: X/@mateusz_macias)
Catch it while you can
Kuappi, the world’s smallest restaurant, opens only during June, July, and August. In summer, a small terrace beside the cabin looks out over the lake. (Photo source: X/@AulikkiS)
The ultimate question
A Guinness World Record restaurant. Two chairs. One table. A room smaller than a bathroom. Would you call this romantic - or claustrophobic? (Photo source: AI)
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