Spider-Tailed Horned Viper

Its scientific name is Pseudocerastes urarachnoides, and its habitat is in Western Iran (rocky deserts). This viper has evolved one of nature’s most bizarre adaptations — its tail ends in a bulbous tip with long, leg-like scales that look like a spider. It uses this to lure insect-eating birds by mimicking the movements of a spider. As the bird dives in, the viper strikes with deadly precision. Discovered only in 2006, it’s a chilling example of evolutionary mimicry.