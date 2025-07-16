Advertisement
World Snake Day: 7 Different Species You Didn't Know Exist
photoDetails

World Snake Day: 7 Different Species You Didn't Know Exist

World Snake Day celebrates the diversity and importance of snakes in our ecosystems. This list of 7 introduces rare and fascinating snake species that many people have never heard of. From the bizarre-looking Elephant Trunk Snake to the vividly colored Blue Malayan Coral Snake, each species showcases unique traits, habitats, and survival strategies. Whether it's their camouflage skills, venom potency, or unusual appearances, these 7 different snakes break common stereotypes and highlight nature’s creativity. It's a reminder to respect and protect these misunderstood reptiles.

Updated:Jul 16, 2025, 01:10 PM IST
Spider-Tailed Horned Viper

1/7
Spider-Tailed Horned Viper

Spider-Tailed Horned Viper

Its scientific name is Pseudocerastes urarachnoides, and its habitat is in Western Iran (rocky deserts). This viper has evolved one of nature’s most bizarre adaptations — its tail ends in a bulbous tip with long, leg-like scales that look like a spider. It uses this to lure insect-eating birds by mimicking the movements of a spider. As the bird dives in, the viper strikes with deadly precision. Discovered only in 2006, it’s a chilling example of evolutionary mimicry.

Dragon Snake

2/7
Dragon Snake

Dragon Snake

Its scientific name is Xenodermus javanicus, and its habitat is Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. This shy, rarely seen snake gets its name from the three rows of raised, spiny scales along its back that give it a dragon-like appearance. It’s non-venomous and semi-aquatic, preferring moist forest floors. It’s so sensitive and reclusive that it often refuses food in captivity — a true enigma of the reptile world.

Elephant Trunk Snake

3/7
Elephant Trunk Snake

Elephant Trunk Snake

Its scientific name is Acrochordus javanicus, and its habitat is in freshwater rivers and swamps in Southeast Asia. This snake is fully aquatic, cannot move on land, and has loose, baggy skin covered with rough scales — hence the “elephant trunk” look. It has no fangs or venom, but captures fish using its wrinkled skin for grip underwater. It’s also viviparous, giving birth to live young in water.

Tentacled Snake

4/7
Tentacled Snake

Tentacled Snake

Its scientific name is erpeton tentaculatum, and its habitat is in murky waters in Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam. The only snake species in the world with two small, fleshy tentacles on its snout. These tentacles are highly sensitive and help detect the movement of fish in murky waters. The tentacled snake also uses a lightning-fast “C-shaped” strike, predicting where its prey will flee before it even moves.

Atractaspis (Burrowing/Stiletto Snake)

5/7
Atractaspis (Burrowing/Stiletto Snake)

Atractaspis (Burrowing/Stiletto Snake)

Its scientific name is Atractaspis spp, and its habitat is in sub-Saharan Africa and parts of the Middle East. This snake can stab sideways with one fang while its mouth is closed — a rare and dangerous trait. It lives underground, and its strike is so unpredictable that even experienced snake handlers avoid handling them. A truly stealthy and strange predator.

Sunbeam Snake

6/7
Sunbeam Snake

Sunbeam Snake

Its scientific name is Xenopeltis unicolor, and its habitat is in Southeast Asia. Though plain brown or black at first glance, this snake’s scales reflect rainbow colors under light, like a living prism. It’s non-venomous, burrows underground, and is rarely seen during the day. The iridescent sheen is due to microscopic ridges on its scales.

Madagascan Leaf-Nosed Snake

7/7
Madagascan Leaf-Nosed Snake

Madagascan Leaf-Nosed Snake

Its scientific name is Langaha madagascariensis, and its habitat is in the forests of Madagascar. This slender snake has a bizarre leaf-shaped snout, which differs dramatically between males (long and pointed) and females (flat and leaf-like). It’s an excellent tree-dweller and uses its nose as camouflage among vines and leaves. Scientists still aren’t entirely sure what the nose is for — likely camouflage or mate signaling.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK