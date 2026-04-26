Beyond the borders: Top 10 nations with most foreign military bases, India's rank may surprise you
From the USA to Turkiye and beyond, discover the world’s top 10 countries with the most foreign military bases and find out where India ranks on the global military footprint list.
Info source: World BEYOND War military-empires dataset
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik
Power Beyond Borders
Most people think of military power in terms of soldiers and weapons. But there is another way countries extend their power, by planting military bases on foreign soil. One nation has taken this further than any other in the modern world.
This is the story of the world’s most militarily spread-out countries and where India stands among them.
The logic of influence
A foreign military base is any installation, airfield, naval port, garrison, logistics hub, or access site that a country operates, finances, or uses on another nation’s territory. These bases allow countries to project power, support allies, and respond to threats far from home. Today, at least 18 countries operate military bases abroad, according to World BEYOND War’s mapping project.
The untouchable leader
The United States operates 877 foreign military bases, according to World BEYOND War. That is more than any other country in the world by an enormous margin. These bases are spread across 95 countries, from Japan and Germany to Bahrain and beyond.
No other country has built a global military network on this scale in the current era.
The unexpected runner-up
The second spot belongs to a country many people would not expect - Turkiye. With 133 foreign bases, Turkiye has built a significant military presence across places such as Northern Cyprus, Somalia, Qatar, Libya, and Azerbaijan. Its overseas footprint has expanded rapidly in recent years.
Legacy vs strategy
The United Kingdom holds third place with 117 bases, many of them tied to its long global military legacy. Russia, despite its reputation as a military superpower, operates 29 bases outside its borders. The gap between the top tier and the rest is striking.
India's strategic rise
India operates 20 foreign military bases, according to World BEYOND War, placing it fifth on the global list. These facilities are spread across 12 countries and reflect India’s steadily expanding strategic role beyond its borders.
Many of these sites are linked to India’s interests in the Indian Ocean region, including partnerships and facilities in places such as Mauritius, Madagascar, Seychelles, and Oman.
Punching above weight
Some smaller nations also rank surprisingly high. Israel operates 14 bases, the UAE has 12, and Singapore maintains 11 overseas military facilities. France and Canada each operate 7 bases, rounding out the top ten in the World BEYOND War dataset.
The new global map
Foreign military bases are one measure of a country’s reach, ambition, and alliances. The United States stands alone at the top, with a global network far larger than any other country’s in the same dataset. For India, 20 bases signal a country that is quietly but steadily expanding its strategic presence beyond its shores.
Info source: World BEYOND War military-empires dataset
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik
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