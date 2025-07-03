World Tour Of The Panda: 7 Countries Where They Feel Right At Home

photoDetails

Giant pandas, native to China’s bamboo forests, now feel at home in several countries through conservation programs and panda diplomacy. In China, reserves like Wolong and Chengdu focus on breeding and rewilding. The U.S., Japan, Germany, France, the U.K., and Australia host pandas in renowned zoos with specially designed habitats. These 7 countries not only offer safe environments but also support global panda conservation efforts. Pandas remain beloved worldwide, symbolizing peace, friendship, and the importance of wildlife protection.