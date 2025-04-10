World's 10 Best Airports 2025; Check India's Rank
World's Best Airports 2025: The Skytrax World Airport Awards for 2024/2025 have highlighted the best airports globally, with Singapore Changi Airport reclaiming the top spot as the world’s best airport. Known for its outstanding efficiency, innovation, and traveler experience, Changi has consistently remained a favorite among international flyers.
Singapore Changi Airport
Singapore Changi Airport, ranked first for 13th time in a row, is renowned for its world-class amenities, lush indoor gardens, and entertainment options that redefine the airport experience. Its seamless operations and innovative design consistently set the global standard for air travel excellence.
Doha Airport
Coming in at second place is Doha’s Hamad International Airport, which held the top position in 2023. Doha continues to impress with its luxurious amenities, architectural elegance, and world-class service.
Tokyo Haneda Airport
Tokyo Haneda Airport ranks third this year, maintaining its reputation for punctuality, cleanliness, and ease of access, making it a frequent flyer favorite. Close behind, Seoul Incheon Airport and Tokyo Narita Airport secured the fourth and fifth spots respectively, both celebrated for their exceptional passenger service and operational efficiency.
Hong Kong Airport
Hong Kong International Airport saw a remarkable leap, climbing to sixth place from eleventh in 2023, reflecting its strong recovery and enhanced traveler offerings. Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport holds the seventh position, affirming its position as Europe's top-performing hub.
Rome Fiumicino Airport
Rome Fiumicino Airport, which continues to improve its services and infrastructure, is ranked eighth. Munich Airport and Zurich Airport round out the top ten, holding the ninth and tenth places respectively, both known for their excellent organization and traveler comfort.
IGI Airport Delhi
Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi has secured the 32nd spot in the global rankings. As the country’s most active aviation hub, it is recognized for its state-of-the-art terminals, cultural art installations, streamlined immigration process, and excellent connectivity.
Bengaluru Airport
Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru was placed at number 48. Its newly inaugurated Terminal 2 stands out for its nature-inspired design, incorporating lush greenery, artistic elements, and expansive, open architecture that enhances the passenger experience.
Trending Photos