World's 10 Best Cities For Gen Z In 2025: Gen Z vs Millennial drill continues in almost all walks of life. While the 20-somethings have their own choices and challenges, the debate between the two for a better quality of life in terms of work and life balance is a constant on many social media platforms. Amid this, a 2025 survey ranking by TIME OUT has come and it names the best cities in the world for Gen Z to live. Let's scroll down to see which ones are topping the charts:
(Pic Courtesy: Freepik used for representational use only)
Bangkok, Thailand
According to TIME OUT survey, 84 percent of Gen Z said they were happy living there and 71 percent said it’s a budget-friendly.
Melbourne, Australia
Around 77 percent of Gen Z called it diverse and inclusive and 96 percent giving high ratings to the city’s art and culture.
Cape Town, South Africa
As per TIME OUT, 82 percent of Gen Z inhabitants are happy there.
New York City, United States
82 percent of Gen Z found walking around easier there and 84 percent rated the city highly for nightlife.
Copenhagen, Denmark
Copenhagen was also recently named as the world’s most liveable city.
Barcelona, Spain
71 percent of Gen Z were happy living in Barcelona.
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
In their survey, the city got highest score for green spaces and access to nature.
Mexico City, Mexico
Mexico City got a big thumbs up from Gen Z with 83 percent saying they’re happy in their city.
London, United Kingdom
96 percent of Gen Z living there rated its culture highly.
Shanghai, China
Well, Shanghai topped the ranking in public transport with 96 percent of Gen Z happy with the service and 84 percent happy living there.
