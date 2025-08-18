Advertisement
World's 10 Best Cities For Gen Z To Live In 2025: Bangkok, NYC, London...What Is India's Ranking?

World's 10 Best Cities For Gen Z To Live In 2025: Bangkok, NYC, London...Let's scroll down to see which ones are topping the charts.

 

Updated:Aug 18, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
World's 10 Best Cities For Gen Z In 2025

1/11
World's 10 Best Cities For Gen Z In 2025

World's 10 Best Cities For Gen Z In 2025: Gen Z vs Millennial drill continues in almost all walks of life. While the 20-somethings have their own choices and challenges, the debate between the two for a better quality of life in terms of work and life balance is a constant on many social media platforms. Amid this, a 2025 survey ranking by TIME OUT has come and it names the best cities in the world for Gen Z to live. Let's scroll down to see which ones are topping the charts:  

(Pic Courtesy: Freepik used for representational use only)

Bangkok, Thailand

2/11
Bangkok, Thailand

According to TIME OUT survey, 84 percent of Gen Z said they were happy living there and 71 percent said it’s a budget-friendly.

Melbourne, Australia

3/11
Melbourne, Australia

Around 77 percent of Gen Z called it diverse and inclusive and 96 percent giving high ratings to the city’s art and culture.

Cape Town, South Africa

4/11
Cape Town, South Africa

As per TIME OUT, 82 percent of Gen Z inhabitants are happy there.

New York City, United States

5/11
New York City, United States

82 percent of Gen Z found walking around easier there and 84 percent rated the city highly for nightlife.

Copenhagen, Denmark

6/11
Copenhagen, Denmark

Copenhagen was also recently named as the world’s most liveable city.

Barcelona, Spain

7/11
Barcelona, Spain

71 percent of  Gen Z were happy living in Barcelona.

Edinburgh, United Kingdom

8/11
Edinburgh, United Kingdom

In their survey, the city got highest score for green spaces and access to nature.

Mexico City, Mexico

9/11
Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City got a big thumbs up from Gen Z with 83 percent saying they’re happy in their city.

London, United Kingdom

10/11
London, United Kingdom

96 percent of Gen Z living there rated its culture highly. 

Shanghai, China

11/11
Shanghai, China

Well, Shanghai topped the ranking in public transport with 96 percent of Gen Z happy with the service and 84 percent happy living there.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK