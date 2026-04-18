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NewsPhotosWorld's 10 largest islands: Greenland, Madagascar, or New Guinea - Who's at top? Check list
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World's 10 largest islands: Greenland, Madagascar, or New Guinea - Who's at top? Check list

World's top 10 largest islands: The world’s largest islands highlight the vast diversity of Earth’s landscapes, ranging from icy expanses and dense forests to tropical climates and rugged terrains. They play a crucial role in biodiversity, climate patterns, and human history, reminding us how varied and expansive our planet truly is. Check the full list here: 

Updated:Apr 18, 2026, 04:08 PM IST
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Note

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Note

[Note: The following list is compiled based on the data of WorldAlas]

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Largest Island in the world

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Largest Island in the world

According to the list compiled by WorldAtlas, Greenland, with 2,166,086 sq. km in area, ranks first among the list of the largest islands in the world. 

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Top 3

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Top 3

Rank 2- New Guinea [Area (sq. Km) 785,753]; Rank 3- Borneo [ Area (sq. Km) 743,330]

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Top 5

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Top 5

Rank 4- Madagascar [Area (sq. Km) 587,713]; Rank 5- Baffin Island [Area (sq. Km) 507,451]

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Sixth largest island

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Sixth largest island

Rank 6: Sumatra [Area (sq. Km) 443,066]  

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Top 10

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Top 10

Rank 7- Honshu [Area (sq. Km) 225,800] Rank 8- Victoria Island [Area (sq. Km) 217,291] Rank 9- Great Britain [Area (sq. Km) 209,331] Rank 10- Ellesmere Island [Area (sq. Km) 183,965]  

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Credits

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Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

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