World's 10 most happiest countries: No major Asian nation on the list; Finland leads - Check rankings
The concept of the world’s happiest countries is usually based on the annual World Happiness Report, and it considers several key factors. Check the top 10 nations in the World Happiness Report 2026:
Finland
Finland ranks first in the report, maintaining a strong position in global rankings and it continues to feature at the top.
Iceland
Iceland ranks second in the list, consistently holding a high position in global rankings.
Denmark
Denmark ranks third among the countries, continuing its presence in the top tier of global rankings.
Costa Rica
Costa Rica ranks fourth in the report, marking its place among the top nations in global rankings.
Sweden
Sweden ranks fifth in the list, marking its position in global rankings.
Norway
Norway is in sixth position among the happiest countries, appearing in the top rankings.
Netherlands
According to the report, the Netherlands ranks seventh, holding a strong place in global rankings.
Israel
Israel ranked eighth in the list, as per the World Happiness Report.
Luxembourg
Luxembourg ranks ninth among the happiest nations, appearing in top 10 in the global rankings.
Switzerland
In the list, Switzerland is at the tenth position, maintaining a strong presence in global rankings.
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Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik
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