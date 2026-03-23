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NewsPhotosWorld's 10 most happiest countries: No major Asian nation on the list; Finland leads - Check rankings
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World's 10 most happiest countries: No major Asian nation on the list; Finland leads - Check rankings

The concept of the world’s happiest countries is usually based on the annual World Happiness Report, and it considers several key factors. Check the top 10 nations in the World Happiness Report 2026: 

 

Updated:Mar 23, 2026, 05:22 PM IST
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Finland

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Finland

Finland ranks first in the report, maintaining a strong position in global rankings and it continues to feature at the top. 

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Iceland

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Iceland

Iceland ranks second in the list, consistently holding a high position in global rankings.

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Denmark

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Denmark

Denmark ranks third among the countries, continuing its presence in the top tier of global rankings.

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Costa Rica

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Costa Rica

Costa Rica ranks fourth in the report, marking its place among the top nations in global rankings.

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Sweden

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Sweden

Sweden ranks fifth in the list, marking its position in global rankings.

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Norway

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Norway

Norway is in sixth position among the happiest countries, appearing in the top rankings.

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Netherlands

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Netherlands

According to the report, the Netherlands ranks seventh, holding a strong place in global rankings.

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Israel

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Israel

Israel ranked eighth in the list, as per the World Happiness Report. 

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Luxembourg

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Luxembourg

Luxembourg ranks ninth among the happiest nations, appearing in top 10 in the global rankings.

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Switzerland

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Switzerland

In the list, Switzerland is at the tenth position, maintaining a strong presence in global rankings.

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Credits

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Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

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World's happiest countriesHappiest Countries in the WorldHappiest Countries
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