photoDetails

english

2981214

Air pollution remains one of the most pressing environmental challenges of the 21st century, affecting millions of people around the world. The world’s most polluted cities often face a combination of rapid urbanisation and limited air quality regulations. These conditions contribute to severe health risks, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. According to the data of IQAir, here are the top 10 most polluted cities in the world in the year 2025:

(Note: AQI⁺ US: 0-50 'Good'; 51-100 'Moderate'; 101-150 'Unhealthy for sensitive groups'; 151-200 'Unhealthy'; 201-300 'Very unhealthy'; 301+ 'Hazardous')