World's 10 Most Polluted Cities: Is Your Air Killing You? See Which Indian And Pakistani Cities Are On List - Check Full Record Here

Air pollution remains one of the most pressing environmental challenges of the 21st century, affecting millions of people around the world. The world’s most polluted cities often face a combination of rapid urbanisation and limited air quality regulations. These conditions contribute to severe health risks, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. According to the data of IQAir, here are the top 10 most polluted cities in the world in the year 2025: 

(Note: AQI⁺ US: 0-50 'Good'; 51-100 'Moderate'; 101-150 'Unhealthy for sensitive groups'; 151-200 'Unhealthy'; 201-300 'Very unhealthy'; 301+ 'Hazardous')

Updated:Nov 07, 2025, 01:47 PM IST
Delhi, India

1/11
Delhi, India

On the top of the list, as of Friday (November 7, 2025) was India's Delhi.

AQI⁺ US- 246

Cairo, Egypt

2/11
Cairo, Egypt

Next on the record was Cairo, Egypt.

AQI⁺ US- 206

Kuwait City, Kuwait

3/11
Kuwait City, Kuwait
On third position in the list is Kuwait City.     AQI⁺ US- 205
Kolkata, India

4/11
Kolkata, India

Fourth on the list is West Bengal's Kolkata. 

AQI⁺ US- 195

Lahore, Pakistan

5/11
Lahore, Pakistan

Pakistan's Lahore is in fifth place in the list. 

AQI⁺ US- 169

Baghdad, Iraq

6/11
Baghdad, Iraq

Baghdad, Iraq, was in sixth position.

AQI⁺ US- 165

Karachi, Pakistan

7/11
Karachi, Pakistan

Karachi, another major city in Pakistan, is also among the most polluted cities in the world.

AQI⁺ US- 162

Almaty, Kazakhstan

8/11
Almaty, Kazakhstan

Almaty, Kazakhstan, was in eighth position in the list. 

AQI⁺ US- 157

Sarajevo, Bosnia Herzegovina

9/11
Sarajevo, Bosnia Herzegovina

Sarajevo, Bosnia Herzegovina, is at number nine. 

AQI⁺ US- 152

Kampala, Uganda

10/11
Kampala, Uganda

Kampala, Uganda last on the top 10 most polluted cities in the world is Kampala, Uganda. 

AQI⁺ US- 147

Credits

11/11
Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

