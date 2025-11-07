World's 10 Most Polluted Cities: Is Your Air Killing You? See Which Indian And Pakistani Cities Are On List - Check Full Record Here
Air pollution remains one of the most pressing environmental challenges of the 21st century, affecting millions of people around the world. The world’s most polluted cities often face a combination of rapid urbanisation and limited air quality regulations. These conditions contribute to severe health risks, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. According to the data of IQAir, here are the top 10 most polluted cities in the world in the year 2025:
(Note: AQI⁺ US: 0-50 'Good'; 51-100 'Moderate'; 101-150 'Unhealthy for sensitive groups'; 151-200 'Unhealthy'; 201-300 'Very unhealthy'; 301+ 'Hazardous')
Delhi, India
On the top of the list, as of Friday (November 7, 2025) was India's Delhi.
AQI⁺ US- 246
Cairo, Egypt
Next on the record was Cairo, Egypt.
AQI⁺ US- 206
Kuwait City, Kuwait
Kolkata, India
Fourth on the list is West Bengal's Kolkata.
AQI⁺ US- 195
Lahore, Pakistan
Pakistan's Lahore is in fifth place in the list.
AQI⁺ US- 169
Baghdad, Iraq
Baghdad, Iraq, was in sixth position.
AQI⁺ US- 165
Karachi, Pakistan
Karachi, another major city in Pakistan, is also among the most polluted cities in the world.
AQI⁺ US- 162
Almaty, Kazakhstan
Almaty, Kazakhstan, was in eighth position in the list.
AQI⁺ US- 157
Sarajevo, Bosnia Herzegovina
Sarajevo, Bosnia Herzegovina, is at number nine.
AQI⁺ US- 152
Kampala, Uganda
Kampala, Uganda last on the top 10 most polluted cities in the world is Kampala, Uganda.
AQI⁺ US- 147
