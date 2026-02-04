Advertisement
World's 10 smallest countries: So small you could walk across them? Check their name and populations - One has fewer people than a village

World's 10 smallest countries: Scattered across different continents and oceans, the world’s smallest countries stand out not by size but by their unique identities and ways of life. These nations often cover just a few square kilometres and have populations ranging from a few hundred to tens of thousands. According to the World Population Review website, here are the 10 smallest countries in the world and their populations: 

Updated:Feb 04, 2026, 12:38 PM IST
Smallest country

Smallest country

Vatican City is known as the smallest country in the world, and according to the World Population Review website, has a population of under 1,000. 

Top 3

Top 3

Rank 2- Monaco (Population of around 38,000); Rank 3- Gibraltar (Population of nearly 40,000)

Top 5

Top 5

Rank 4- Tokelau (Population of around 2,000); Rank 5- Nauru, Saint Barthelemy (Population of both nations is around 11,000)

Rank 6

Rank 6

Tuvalu is among the smallest nations in the world and has a population of around 9,000, as per the website. 

Who's next?

Who's next?

Rank 7- Macau (Population of around 7 lakh); Rank 8- Sint Maarten (Population of around 44,000); Rank 9- Saint Martin (Population of around 23,000) 

Rank 10

Rank 10

According to the website, Bermuda is also in the list of the smallest countries in the world with a population of around 64,000. 

Credits

Credits

Photos credit: All representative images/ Freepik 

