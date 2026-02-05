World's 10 weakest passports: Two nuclear powers on the list - Check details
World's 10 weakest passports: Global passport rankings often highlight the countries whose citizens face significant travel restrictions, with limited access to visa-free or visa-on-arrival (VoA) destinations. These lower-ranked passports could reflect broader challenges such as weaker diplomatic ties, economic constraints, and security perceptions. Check the ranking according to The Henley Passport Index:
Who is last?
Afghanistan ranked at the bottom of the list with rank 101.
Where is Pakistan?
The South Asian nation of Pakistan ranked at 97th position in the list.
Who else is in list?
Syria- Rank 100; Iraq- Rank 99; Yemen- Rank 98
Some of weakest passports
Somalia- Rank 96th; Nepal- Rank 95th; North Korea- Rank 94th
Bangladesh
Bangladesh is amongst the 10 weakest passports in the world, with a rank of 93.
Eritrea
According to Henley's Passport Index, Eritrea is among the weakest passports in the world.
