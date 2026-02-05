Advertisement
NewsPhotosWorld's 10 weakest passports: Two nuclear powers on the list - Check details
World's 10 weakest passports: Two nuclear powers on the list - Check details

World's 10 weakest passports: Global passport rankings often highlight the countries whose citizens face significant travel restrictions, with limited access to visa-free or visa-on-arrival (VoA) destinations. These lower-ranked passports could reflect broader challenges such as weaker diplomatic ties, economic constraints, and security perceptions. Check the ranking according to The Henley Passport Index: 

Updated:Feb 05, 2026, 12:48 PM IST
Who is last?

1/7
Who is last?

Afghanistan ranked at the bottom of the list with rank 101. 

Where is Pakistan?

2/7
Where is Pakistan?

The South Asian nation of Pakistan ranked at 97th position in the list. 

Who else is in list?

3/7
Who else is in list?

Syria- Rank 100; Iraq- Rank 99; Yemen- Rank 98

Some of weakest passports

4/7
Some of weakest passports

Somalia- Rank 96th; Nepal- Rank 95th; North Korea- Rank 94th 

Bangladesh

5/7
Bangladesh

Bangladesh is amongst the 10 weakest passports in the world, with a rank of 93.

Eritrea

6/7
Eritrea

According to Henley's Passport Index, Eritrea is among the weakest passports in the world. 

Credits

7/7
Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Image/ Freepik 

