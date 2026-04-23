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NewsPhotosWorld's 5 'cheapest' destinations to travel from India in 2026: From beaches to mountains - Check which are visa-free for Indians
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World's 5 'cheapest' destinations to travel from India in 2026: From beaches to mountains - Check which are visa-free for Indians

Travelling abroad doesn’t always have to be expensive. According to Skyscanner, exchange rates, low-cost airlines, affordable accommodation, and more have made some international destinations budget-friendly for Indian travellers. From serene mountains to tropical beaches, some countries offer great value for money, with some even allowing visa-free or easy visa-on-arrival access.

Updated:Apr 23, 2026, 09:06 PM IST
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Factors

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Factors

Several key factors determine the overall cost of an international trip. Airfare varies depending on the season and how early tickets are booked. Accommodation costs depend on location and type, while food expenses can be controlled by opting for local eateries. Weather and peak tourist seasons influence pricing significantly. Planning around these factors can help travellers maximise value while staying within budget.

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Nepal

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Nepal

Nepal remains one of the most affordable international destinations for Indians, largely because of its proximity and open-border policy. Travellers can explore Kathmandu’s cultural heritage and the Himalayas without spending heavily on flights or visas. It has visa-free access for Indian nationals.

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Thailand

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Thailand

Thailand is a favourite among Indian tourists thanks to various factors. Cities like Bangkok and Phuket offer a wide range of hotel choices, street food options, and inexpensive local travel. Thailand also offers visa-free entry for Indian citizens for tourism. 

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Indonesia

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Indonesia

Indonesia is known for offering luxury experiences, from beachfront stays to cultural attractions, and travellers can enjoy a premium feel.  Indians can obtain a Visa on Arrival (VoA) for Indonesia. 

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Sri Lanka

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Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka combines beaches, wildlife, and heritage sites at a reasonable cost. Indian nationals can obtain a Visa on Arrival (VoA) for Sri Lanka. 

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Malaysia

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Malaysia

Malaysia offers a mix of modern cities and natural attractions at competitive prices.

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Credits

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Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

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cheapest countries to visitIndian travel destinationsvisa free destinations for Indians
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