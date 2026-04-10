World's 6 unique beaches: Black, pink sand; Maldives, Bahamas, India on the list
World's 6 'unusual' beaches: The world is full of natural wonders that go far beyond the usual tourist spots, offering experiences that feel almost surreal. From glowing shorelines to disappearing seas, these unique landscapes showcase how diverse and unexpected nature can be.
Beach vacation
Beach vacations offer the perfect escape from routine, blending relaxation with natural beauty. The sound of waves, warm sand underfoot, and open horizons create a calming atmosphere that appeals to both leisure travellers and adventure seekers.
Punalu'u Black Sand Beach, Hawai
This beach stands out for its black sand formed from volcanic activity. The contrast of dark sand against turquoise waters makes it visually stunning.
Hot Water Beach, New Zealand
This beach offers a truly interactive experience where visitors can dig their own natural hot pools in the sand. Timing for travel is crucial, making the experience both unique and memorable.
Glass Beach, California
This beach has transformed over the decades into a sparkling shoreline covered with smooth, colourful sea glass. Before, it was reportedly used as a dumping site.
Pink Sand Beach, Bahamas
Famous for its pink hue, this beach is reportedly formed by crushed coral blending with white sand. Their red shells mix with white sand to produce the blush-toned shoreline. Combined with clear blue waters, the beach offers a dreamy setting.
Vaadhoo Island, Maldives
This beach reportedly glows at night due to bioluminescent plankton. When disturbed, these tiny organisms emit a blue light, creating a magical effect along the shoreline.
Chandipur Beach, Odisha
Unlike typical beaches, the sea at Chandipur recedes up to several kilometres during low tide, revealing vast stretches of seabed, according to NDTV. This phenomenon allows visitors to walk far into the ocean floor.
Credits
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik
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