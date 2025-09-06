photoDetails

Ready to go through the world’s finest scenery? These seven train journeys go far beyond simple travel, offering the most scenic and memorable rail experiences in the world. From Russia’s legendary Trans-Siberian Railway to India’s iconic Pamban Bridge, each route will take you through amazing landscapes and remarkable engineering feats.

Along the way, you will witness rushing rivers, snow-covered peaks, dense forests, and bustling cities unfolding outside your windows, each view will be like a postcard in motion.

Far from being ordinary rail routes, these journeys highlight how train travel can slow time, immerse passengers in nature, and transform the route itself into the true destination. Every mile adds to the sense of adventure, making these train rides not just trips, but extraordinary experiences which could prove to be the best in the lifetime.