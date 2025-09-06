World's 7 Most Breathtaking Train Journeys: Distances, Routes, And Natural Beauties Will Leave You In Shock
Ready to go through the world’s finest scenery? These seven train journeys go far beyond simple travel, offering the most scenic and memorable rail experiences in the world. From Russia’s legendary Trans-Siberian Railway to India’s iconic Pamban Bridge, each route will take you through amazing landscapes and remarkable engineering feats.
Along the way, you will witness rushing rivers, snow-covered peaks, dense forests, and bustling cities unfolding outside your windows, each view will be like a postcard in motion.
Far from being ordinary rail routes, these journeys highlight how train travel can slow time, immerse passengers in nature, and transform the route itself into the true destination. Every mile adds to the sense of adventure, making these train rides not just trips, but extraordinary experiences which could prove to be the best in the lifetime.
Trans-Siberian Railway, Russia
Spanning over 9300 km from Moscow to Vladivostok, this legendary route crosses eight time zones, vast forests, mountains, and Lake Baikal, making it the longest and one of the most scenic train rides globally.
TranzAlpine, New Zealand
This journey from Christchurch to Greymouth covers approximately 223 kilometres, passes through the Southern Alps, crossing gorges, rainforests, and alpine villages which offers stunning views in less than five hours.
Rocky Mountaineer, Canada
Running through British Columbia and Alberta, the Rocky Mountaineer offers dramatic views of the Canadian Rockies, river canyons, and national parks.
Glacier Express, Switzerland
Traveling between St. Moritz and Zermatt in eight hours, the Glacier Express goes through spectacular alpine terrain, with panoramic windows showcasing valleys, glaciers, tunnels, and bridges.
Pamban Bridge (Rameswaram), India
India’s iconic sea bridge train rides from Mandapam to Pamban Island, crossing the awe-inspiring Palk Strait and offering vistas of sparkling blue seas and dramatic coastal scenery.
Kandy to Ella, Sri Lanka
Regarded as South Asia’s most scenic train journey, this ride takes passengers through rolling grasslands, tea plantations, and waterfalls, capturing the island’s lush beauty.
Bergen Railway, Norway
Connecting Oslo to Bergen, this 371 km journey encounters Norway’s plateaus, sea channels, and unspoiled nature, often regarded as Europe’s most scenic rail experience. (Image Credit: Gemini)
Trending Photos