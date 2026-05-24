World's 7 Most Expensive Mega-Projects of 2026: NEOM, Grand Paris Express, and more; This Indian project on the list

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The most talked-about development on Earth is undergoing its most dramatic structural rethink since its inception, shifting its primary weight away from residential sci-fi concepts toward industrial utility.

Why It Matters: NEOM represents Saudi Arabia’s foundational gamble on a post-oil economy. By utilizing the unique wind and solar corridors of the Red Sea coast, the project aims to turn the Kingdom into the world's leading exporter of green ammonia, completely rewriting global energy logistics.

Cost Analysis & Reality Check: The promotional 170-kilometer mirrored metropolis known as "The Line" has faced an aggressive reality check. Construction on the full linear city was formally suspended, with work scaled back to a modest 2.4-to-5-kilometer proof-of-concept strip. Saddled by soaring steel consumption and financing constraints, NEOM recently cancelled major tunneling and structural steel contracts.

Instead, billions are being diverted into the Oxagon Green Hydrogen facility—which remains highly successful and on track—alongside a new $5 billion push into AI data center infrastructure that leverages seawater for cooling. (Image Credit: The Line/Saudi Govt)