photoDetails

english

2974611

World's Most Powerful Secret Agencies: You may have seen several spy thrillers. The spy thrillers are now streaming on OTT platforms as well. But do you know that many of these movies/plays are inspired from real-life operations carried out by spy agencies. In the shadowy realm of global power, where information is the ultimate weapon, intelligence agencies operate as the unseen architects of national security and influence. From thwarting terror plots to cyber espionage and counterintelligence, these secretive institutions wield immense power — often shaping political outcomes, wars, and global diplomacy behind closed doors. Here’s a look at the world’s most powerful and enigmatic intelligence agencies that define the balance between secrecy and strategy: