World's 7 Strongest & Powerful Passports in 2026: No US or China at top; Check India, Pakistan's rank

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World's most powerful passports: Which country comes to your mind when you think of world's strongest passport? You may say the United States, China or the United Arab Emirates. However, none of these countries are at the top when it comes to ease of mobility across the world in 2026. The gap between the world’s most and least powerful passports has expanded to nearly 170 countries in 2026. As Asian nations like Singapore cement their dominance, diplomatic surges in the Middle East have completely reshaped the top tiers of the Henley Passport Index.