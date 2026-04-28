World's 8 most strangest and weirdest buildings to leave you fascinated: 13-story and 44-metre-tall Russian house to one-sided pub with optical illusions - In photos
World's 8 most strangest and weirdest buildings to leave you fascinated: Check out the pictures and get ready to be fascinated by its glory.
World's strangest and weirdest buildings
World's strangest and weirdest buildings: Today, in this feature let's take a look at some of the world's most strangest-looking buildings - whether it is their appearance, history or mind-blowing architecture - they surely make jaws drop when people witness them closely. Check out the pictures and get ready to be fascinated by its glory.
(Pic Courtesy: Wikipedia photo)
Wooden Gangster Building
Wooden Gangster Building
Known as the Wooden Gangster Building is made out of wood. The 13-story, 44-metre-tall (144 ft) house of the local resident Nikolai Petrovich Sutyagin was reported to be the world's, or at least Russia's, tallest wooden house. Made by Sutyagin (a sawmill owner) and his family over 15 years without formal plans or a building permit, the structure deteriorated while Sutyagin spent a number of years in prison for racketeering.
(Pic Courtesy: Wikipedia)
Wonderworks Museum
Wonderworks Museum
WonderWorks is an 'edu-tainment' science museum featuring over 100 hands-on, interactive exhibits designed for all ages within an iconic upside-down building in Orlando, Florida.
(Pic Courtesy: Wikipedia)
The Longaberger Company
The Longaberger Company
The Longaberger Company was founded by Dave Longaberger. It was a family-owned and operated company used multi-level marketing to sell its products. It started in 1973, and its handcrafted baskets were a popular home decor item in the 1980s and 1990s.
(Pic Courtesy: Wikipedia)
The Crooked House
The Crooked House
The Crooked House was actually a pub in South Staffordshire, England. Its name and distinctive appearance were the result of 19th-century mining subsidence which caused one side of the building to be approximately 4 feet (1.2 m) lower than the other. It was known as 'Britain's wonkiest pub'.
(Pic Courtesy: Wikipedia)
Palais Idéal - Ideal Place in France
Palais Idéal - Ideal Place in France
Ferdinand Cheval was a French mail carrier who spent 33 years building Le Palais idéal (the Ideal Palace) in Hauterives. It is often regarded as an extraordinary example of naïve art architecture.
(Pic Courtesy: Palais Idéal Du Facteur Cheval/Instagram)
Habitat 67 Building
Habitat 67 Building
Habitat 67 is a housing complex at Cité du Havre, on the Saint Lawrence River, Montreal, Quebec, Canada, designed by Israeli-Canadian-American architect Moshe Safdie.
(Pic Courtesy: Wikipedia)
Eden Project Building
Eden Project Building
The Eden Project is a massive tourist attraction in Cornwall, England. The project is located in a reclaimed china clay pit.
(Pic Courtesy: Wikipedia)
Atomium Building
Atomium Building
The Atomium is a landmark modernist building in Brussels, Belgium, originally constructed as the centrepiece of the 1958 Brussels World's Fair.
(Pic Courtesy: Wikipedia)
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