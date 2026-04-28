World's 8 most strangest and weirdest buildings to leave you fascinated: 13-story and 44-metre-tall Russian house to one-sided pub with optical illusions - In photos

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Wooden Gangster Building

Known as the Wooden Gangster Building is made out of wood. The 13-story, 44-metre-tall (144 ft) house of the local resident Nikolai Petrovich Sutyagin was reported to be the world's, or at least Russia's, tallest wooden house. Made by Sutyagin (a sawmill owner) and his family over 15 years without formal plans or a building permit, the structure deteriorated while Sutyagin spent a number of years in prison for racketeering.

(Pic Courtesy: Wikipedia)