World's 9 Most Dangerous Train Routes: From Japan To Alaska THESE Will Shock You! Check India's...
World's 9 Most Dangerous Train Routes: From Japan To Alaska THESE Will Shock You! Check India's...

From steep mountain passes to narrow tracks along cliffs and dense forests, some train routes around the world are known for their extreme conditions and thrilling experiences. These railways often combine natural beauty with high-risk terrains, making them both awe-inspiring and dangerous. Whether due to altitude, curves, or isolation, these routes aren’t for the faint-hearted. 

Photos Credit: All Representational Images/ Freepik 

Updated:Oct 18, 2025, 09:13 AM IST
White Pass and Yukon Route, Alaska

White Pass and Yukon Route, Alaska

This narrow-gauge railway cuts through several scenic routes. High-altitude journey makes it a nerve-wracking yet worthwhile adventure.

The Death Railway, Thailand

The Death Railway, Thailand

According to a report by the Times of India, the Death Railway of Thailand is officially called the Burma Railway and was built by the Japanese during World War II. 

The 415-kilometer stretch has a section called the 'Hellfire Pass', which was considered eerie by the workers who constructed the route. 

Devil's Nose Train, Ecuador

Devil's Nose Train, Ecuador

The Devil's Nose Train of Ecuador reportedly takes its name from the rock face of Cóndor Puñuna (Condor Mountain). Green hills and mountain peaks are seen in the landscape, and it also sees a few rural villages and open lands.

Outeniqua Choo-Tjoe Train, South Africa

Outeniqua Choo-Tjoe Train, South Africa

According to the information available on the official website of the Outeniqua Choo-Tjoe Train dated October 6, 2025, there are plans in place to run the steam train again. This could bring boosted tourism to the Garden Route. 

Kuranda Scenic Railroad, Australia

Kuranda Scenic Railroad, Australia

Kuranda​ Railway Station in Australia is known for its tropical gardens and historic significance. 

The Kuranda station is considered one of the most photographed railway stations in the world. 

Tren a las Nubes, Argentina

Tren a las Nubes, Argentina

As per reports, Tren a las Nubes of Argentina is known as the 'train to the clouds,' and it climbs to over 13,800 feet.

Chennai-Rameshwaram Route, India

Chennai-Rameshwaram Route, India

The Chennai-Rameshwaram Route runs over the narrow Pamban Bridge, suspended above turbulent sea waters. High winds and strong ocean currents can make this ride both thrilling and risky.

Georgetown Loop Railroad, Colorado, USA

Georgetown Loop Railroad, Colorado, USA

The Georgetown Loop Railroad, Colorado, is located only 45 miles west of Denver. 

Aso Minami Route, Japan

Aso Minami Route, Japan

The Minami-Aso Railway in Kumamoto, Japan, is the Aso Minami Route. It passed near Mount Aso, the largest active volcano in the country. 

